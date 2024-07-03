A Night of Triumph: Xue Mo Secures the 2024 Independent Press Award

Xue Mo wins the Independent Press Award 2024 for literary fiction Xue Mo wins the Independent Press Award 2024 for literary fiction Xue Mo wins the Independent Press Award 2024 for literary fiction Xue Mo on GabTalk Xue Mo's video at Times Square

The Independent Press Award is not just an honor; it reminds us of the power of literature to transcend geographical and emotional boundaries.” — Xue Mo

NEW YORK, NY, US, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a grand hall in New York City, writers, publishers, and literary agents from around the globe gathered to witness the 2024 Independent Press Award ceremony. The lights were bright, the atmosphere was solemn, and when the host announced that Chinese author Xue Mo had won the award, the hall erupted in applause and cheers.

Xue Mo was honored for the English version of his novel, INTO THE DESERT. The book tells the story of two women from rural Western China who venture into the desert seeking a better life and independence. They battle wild dogs and face life-threatening challenges, symbolizing human resilience and shattering the stereotype of women as inherently weak.

In his acceptance speech video, Xue Mo shared his writing inspiration and unique creative process. He mentioned that through a mysterious inner training, he could perceive the deepest aspects of nature and incorporate these insights into his works. This profound understanding of life allows his writing to touch hearts and resonate deeply with readers.

In an interview, Xue Mo said, “Literature is supposed to serve the people. The Independent Press Award is not just an honor; it reminds us of the power of literature to transcend geographical and emotional boundaries. We share a broad and diverse range of human experiences and are deeply interconnected.” His words resonated deeply with the audience.

The enthusiastic response at the award ceremony slightly surprised Xue Mo, but it was also expected. It seems as if Xue Mo carries a kind of inherent luck, with red carpets laid out wherever he goes, referred to as the “Xue Mo Phenomenon.” This admiration stems not just from his literary works but also from his sincerity. Xue Mo pours his wisdom and sincerity into his writing, addressing universal human desires to overcome predicaments and change one’s destiny.

As an outstanding figure in contemporary Chinese literature, Xue Mo is celebrated not only in China but also internationally. His works have been translated into over 30 foreign languages and have reached readers around the globe, showcasing the unique charm and profound depth of Chinese literature. Xue Mo hopes to use literature as a bridge, allowing readers from different cultural backgrounds to find resonance and understanding in his pages, sharing in the wisdom and emotions of humanity.

“I wish to be friends with readers worldwide,” Xue Mo said, advocating for a world where the cheers of literary appreciation replace the explosions of warfare. This has always been one of his core motivations for writing.

This award not only acknowledges Xue Mo’s work but also recognizes his role as a cultural ambassador. Through his writings, he conveys Chinese stories that reflect universal human aspirations, showcasing the allure of Chinese culture to global readers.

PS:

For more information about Xue Mo, please visit http://www.xuemo.com

Click the following Amazon link to purchase the English version of “Into the Desert":

https://shorturl.at/h1CO3