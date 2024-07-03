FOG Software Group Announces a Strategic Merger Between NedGraphics and Optitex to Drive Innovation and Growth

NEW YORK, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOG Software Group (“FOG”), a division of Constellation Software Inc. and a leading provider of vertical market software solutions, announces a key strategic merger between NedGraphics Software (“NedGraphics”) and Optitex Ltd. (“Optitex”) to drive innovation and accelerate business growth.

The combined business unit aims to strengthen its position as a true global player with an expansive portfolio in the textile and apparel software industry, leveraging best practices and market knowledge from both organizations. The family of businesses will continue to serve their customers under the two well-established and recognizable brand names, NedGraphics and Optitex, reflecting their unique positioning in different market segments.

This strategic merger intends to combine the strengths of both companies, complementing and enhancing their ability to provide customers globally with strategically aligned resources and complementary product offerings that amplify their business operations, workflows, and supply chains.

Following the appointment of Jenny Tcharnaia as Textile and Apparel Group President at Constellation Software Inc. earlier this year, Frank Maeder, the current Interim President of NedGraphics, will now assume the role of President of the newly merged NedGraphics and Optitex business group, effective immediately. Maeder, who has served as NedGraphics VP of Product since October 2022, will spearhead efforts to ensure continuous innovation, business development, and customer satisfaction. With over two decades of experience in the graphic technology industry, he brings a wealth of expertise to the President position. Throughout his career, he has held key managerial roles at industry-leading firms, including Creo, Eastman Kodak, X-Rite Pantone, and Epson Europe. Across Frank’s professional journey, he has demonstrated enthusiasm and talent for launching and expanding initiatives, guiding them towards enduring success, and fostering remarkable growth in new projects and products.

Maeder will be supported by a leadership team with a proven track record of success and a deep understanding of market dynamics:

● Allison Searle, VP of Global Sales for NedGraphics, has over 20 years in the tech sector and is known for leading high-performance, client-centric teams and consistently exceeding growth objectives. She has refined sales methodologies and enhanced client relationships.

● Jim Collins, VP of Global Sales for Optitex, brings over 25 years of experience in the CAD/CAM business for textile-related manufacturing companies, empowering sales teams to surpass quotas. He has played a key role in the digital transformation of numerous companies.

● Elton Koeberg, VP of Customer Success for NedGraphics and Optitex, has over 20 years of experience in customer success, technical services, and project management. He has held leadership roles at several global companies, combining mentorship with strategic growth initiatives.

● Paul Smithson, VP of Engineering for NedGraphics and Optitex, has over 24 years of experience with a proven track record of delivering stable and reliable software solutions while advocating for Agile methodologies. He excels at building and leading high-performing teams, with a focus on talent development.

● Roni Rotkop, VP of HR for NedGraphics and Optitex, brings over 15 years of experience in organizational development, employee engagement, labor relations, the end-to-end employee life cycle (hire-to-retire), team building, and training programs.

● Slavena Kiryakova, VP of Marketing for NedGraphics and Optitex, has over 20 years of marketing expertise gained from her tenure with esteemed international companies. She specializes in merging data analytics with creative marketing to drive growth, enhance brand recognition, and improve customer engagement.

More information about the leadership team can be found at nedgraphics.com and optitex.com.

Jenny Tcharnaia, now Textile & Apparel Portfolio Group President, expressed her enthusiasm for this significant milestone: "I am confident that this strategic merger will not only broaden the market reach of both companies but will allow our global customers and potential new customers to benefit from greater customer service, top-tier industry-leading solutions, and best practices.”

Frank Maeder, newly appointed President of NedGraphics and Optitex, added: “As I step into my new role as President, I am deeply honored and excited to lead this powerful new entity towards new heights. With a relentless focus on customer empowerment, sustainability, and organizational excellence, we will strive to redefine industry standards and exceed the expectations of our valued customers.”

The teams at NedGraphics and Optitex look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead as they embark on this new chapter under the guidance of an esteemed management team. NedGraphics and Optitex remain committed to delivering advanced textile and apparel software solutions for design and production that maximize creativity, efficiency, and precision while contributing to a better environment.

NedGraphics and Optitex are owned by FOG Software Group, a division of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU). FOG Software Group acquires, builds, and grows software companies in a variety of vertical markets while holding them forever, enabling them to be clear leaders in their industries.

About NedGraphics

NedGraphics™ is the leading provider of textile design and CAD / CAM software solutions for apparel, home furnishings, flooring, and other textile markets. Designers using NedGraphics gain full creative freedom, enhanced efficiency, productivity, and accuracy, enabling the creation of production-ready artwork. For more insights, visit nedgraphics.com.

About Optitex

Optitex is the leading global provider of integrated 2D/3D product development software solutions for the fashion, apparel, transportation interiors, and furniture markets. With three decades of experience and over 30,000 installations worldwide, Optitex delivers a comprehensive range of tools that assist and accelerate the product development process, reducing returns, enhancing sustainability, and boosting operational excellence. For more insights, visit optitex.com.