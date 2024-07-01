Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer to MC the 4th Annual OCC Golf Classic Featuring Elgton Jenkins
OCC Golf Classic will feature T.J. Rodgers and Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl Left Guard, Elgton Jenkins.
OCC Golf Classic, hosted by T.J. Rodgers and Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl Left Guard, Elgton Jenkins, will take place on Friday, July 12th.OSHKOSH, WI, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oshkosh Country Club today announced that NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the 4th Annual OCC Golf Classic. This prestigious event, hosted by T.J. Rodgers and Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl Left Guard, Elgton Jenkins, will take place on Friday, July 12th, and promises to be a memorable day of golf, community presence, and charitable giving.
Jerry Kramer, renowned for his illustrious career with the Green Bay Packers, will lend his legendary presence to the event. As an integral part of the Packers' history and a revered member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Kramer's participation will add an extraordinary touch to this year’s Golf Classic.
The OCC Golf Classic is dedicated to supporting a deserving cause, with all charitable donations going towards the Oshkosh Kids Foundation - Tiny House Village Project and Elgton’s hometown Clarksdale High School Athletics.
Participants in the Golf Classic will enjoy a day of competitive golf, engaging activities, and the unique opportunity to meet and interact with Jerry Kramer, TJ Rodgers, Elgton Jenkins, and other prominent sports figures. The event will also feature a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting the Oshkosh Kids Foundation. Jerry Kramer will be hosting two book signings of his recent book, ‘Run to Win,’ at 11 AM and 4:30 PM on the 12th.
The Oshkosh Country Club is committed to making a positive impact in the community. By supporting the Tiny House Village Project, the OCC Golf Classic aims to contribute to meaningful change and provide much-needed assistance to local families.
For more information about the 4th Annual OCC Golf Classic, including registration details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit oshkoshcc.com or contact 920-231-1078.
About Oshkosh Country Club:
The Oshkosh Country Club is a premier destination for golf
enthusiasts and a hub for community events. With a rich history and a commitment to excellence, the OCC hosts a variety of events that bring people together.
About Oshkosh Kids Foundation:
The Oshkosh Kids Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families in Oshkosh through innovative programs and projects. The Tiny House Village is an innovative project that aims to provide stable housing and essential support services to
children and families in need, fostering a brighter future for the Oshkosh community.
About Clarksdale High School Athletics:
Clarksdale High School Athletics is a cornerstone of their community. With a rich history and a commitment to excellence, they provide opportunities for students to develop their skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The athletics program is dedicated to fostering personal growth and bringing the community together through sporting events and
competitions.
Donny Sell
Oshkosh Country Club
+1 920-231-1076
dsell@oshkoshcountryclub.com