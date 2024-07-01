CMMC Secrets for the DIB: Examine Latest Updates for the CMMC Final Rule
Navigating for significant steps and latest updates for the CMMC Final RuleWAUKEE, IA, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ecfirst is excited to announce a collaborative webinar with GovBrief, set for July 10, 2024. This 90-minute session, titled "CMMC Secrets for the DIB: Navigating for Assessment Success," will provide vital insights into CMMC readiness, assessment, and CMMC Final Rule updates that the Defense Industrial Base must be aware of to prepare for CMMC certification.
The Defense Department has submitted the first final rule to implement the CMMC program to OMB’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, marking a significant milestone in getting the necessary regulatory steps to officially launch the Pentagon initiative.
The DoD is also expected to enforce a mandate for federal contractors, including small and medium businesses, to comply with CMMC 2.0 L1 and L2 requirements starting in Q1 2025. These requirements will be incorporated into DFARS contracts, including subcontracting supply chains.
What does it all mean? These updates are significant, as preparing for a CMMC assessment requires several months of sustained effort. DIB prime and subcontractors are strongly encouraged to prepare for CMMC 2.0 readiness, which means keeping up with the ever-evolving CMMC Ecosystem and CMMC Final Rule. Join us as we break it down and tell you what this means for your organization.
"These are valued updates related to the most current status on the CMMC Final Rule that must be disseminated within the ecosystem," said Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst. "The synergy between the GovBrief platform and ecfirst content presents a unique opportunity to accelerate and optimize CMMC awareness and readiness within the DIB."
Webinar Details:
Title: CMMC Secrets for the DIB
Date: July 10, 2024
Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM EST
Focus: The latest updates about CMMC timelines, readiness steps for CMMC assessment and certification, incorporating CMMC 2.0 requirements into DFARS contracts, including flow-down through the sub-contracting supply chain.
Registration: More information and registration are available at GovBrief.us.
About ecfirst
Founded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Pen tests, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight and best practices implemented.
ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, LPP, LTP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, and CCSA. More information is at www.ecfirst.com and www.ecfirst.biz.
About GovBrief
GovBrief is a trusted, government-centered platform dedicated to connecting agency personnel, procurement professionals, and prime contractors with subject matter experts for timely, relevant, and engaging discussions. A diverse spectrum of subject matter experts from both industry and government utilizes GovBrief's platform to address challenges, impart insights, and share best practices. This collaborative dialogue provides the invaluable knowledge crucial for meeting current initiatives and fulfilling agency missions.
