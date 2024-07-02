Yavapai County, AZ Upgrades Facilities Asset Management with OpenGov

This new system will enable the County to transition from reactive to proactive maintenance, extend the life of assets, and justify resource needs effectively.

ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yavapai County, AZ, was dealing with manual data entry and a lack of visibility into facility asset history and work status, which impacted effective resource allocation. To modernize its processes and enhance decision-making, the County decided to expand its partnership with OpenGov , a leader in asset management software known for its powerful functionality and ease of use.Located in the heart of Arizona, Yavapai County's manual systems required substantial staff time, resulting in inefficiencies. The need for an integrated system that could provide real-time data and streamline operations was critical. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management was chosen for its ability to centralize assets, inventory, and work management into a single solution, offering clear visibility into every aspect of asset management and maintenance.With the adoption of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, Yavapai County can anticipate improvements in daily operations and long-term planning. This new system will enable the County to transition from reactive to proactive maintenance, extend the life of assets, and justify resource needs effectively. Moreover, the comprehensive reporting capabilities of OpenGov will allow for more accurate budgeting and resource allocation, ultimately leading to greater efficiency and cost savings across county operations.Yavapai County joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.