City of Altoona, PA Invests in Modern Financial System with OpenGov

CITY OF ALTOONA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the City of Altoona, Pennsylvania, continues to grow, leaders seized the opportunity to update their aging tech and bring all of their key financial operations into one modern public service platform known as OpenGov.Situated in the heart of central Pennsylvania, Altoona had been using a mix of tools to manage everything from finance and permitting to public works and parks but they wanted one solution to simplify processes, connect departments, and support long-term success. Enter OpenGov ERP , which offers an all-in-one platform with flexible tools to tie together the general ledger—giving Altoona a strong and scalable foundation.Thanks to OpenGov, their systems will be seamlessly integrated across finance, permitting, procurement and public works across a unified platform. No more siloed data, poor reporting or inefficient handoffs thanks to OpenGov's configurable tools, requiring minimal IT support.“Over the past 14 months, the City of Altoona has undertaken a comprehensive realignment of its city services. As part of this process, we've focused on reimagining how to become more efficient and effective, aiming for operational excellence across all city departments and services,” said Chris McGuire, Altoona City Manager. “Our partnership with OpenGov provides us with the technological tools needed to achieve this change. We're especially looking forward to the full implementation of OpenGov solutions for Community Development, Public Works, and Code Enforcement in 2025, as well as for Budget & Finance, Parks & Recreation, and Purchasing in 2026."With OpenGov, Altoona gains easy-to-use tools for everything from budgeting and tax collection to business licenses and parks rentals, all in one place. And with a system that’s built for the future, staff can count on regular updates, new features, and ongoing support every step of the way.This is ERP the OpenGov way. Best-in-class products that actually work together — unified by a single public service platform.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

