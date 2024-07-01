Three Restaurants Recognized by The Talk Awards for 15 Straight Years of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Ratings
Three restaurants from coast to coast were recently honored by the Talk Awards for their continuous efforts in customer service and satisfaction.
The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service. ”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earning 15 consecutive Talk Awards for outstanding customer service and satisfaction has placed three restaurants among the elite for providing the ultimate customer service experience for their diners.
Scuzzi’s in San Antonio offers the best Italian food in the area. The restaurant specializes in private dining, events and catering with custom menus available. With a party room suitable for groups for sit-down dinners, passed hors d’oeuvres or a happy hour event at the bar, there’s a premium space for a variety of events with an on-site personal event planner to help ensure a positive experience for everyone. The team at Scuzzi’s does everything it can to create a welcoming environment for patrons. With a passion for culinary excellence and a commitment to exceptional service, the staff is the backbone of the restaurant and the secret ingredient to its success. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/scuzzis-italian-restaurant/.
At The Big Cheese in downtown Annapolis, Maryland, sandwiches aren’t made, they’re built. The gourmet cheese, deli, wine and beer shop offers a variety of delicious, freshly made sandwiches, both classic and unique options, all made with the freshest ingredients. The family-owned deli prides itself on the excellent service its friendly staff provides at affordable rates for customers. Also available are carryout, delivery and catering services. For more information, visit The Big Cheese’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/scuzzis-italian-restaurant/.
Open six days a week, Fancy Sushi Japanese Grill and Sushi Bar in Fernandina Beach, Florida, has the freshest Japanese sushi and sashimi. Using only fresh ingredients and high-quality products, Fancy Sushi offers delicious sushi and hibachi in a relaxing East Asian ambiance. With authentic food, a clean environment and good service, Fancy Sushi offers a journey to exquisite Japanese cuisine. The restaurant’s goal, however, is ensuring customers have a great dining experience every time. For more information, visit Fancy Sushi’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/fancy-sushi/.
As the third quarter of 2024 gets underway, The Talk Awards is still seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.
In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.
“The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”
The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.
