Dermatologist Dr. Brooke Jeffy, MD, Recognized as One of Paradise Valley's Top Physicians
My goal has always been to provide care that goes beyond the surface, addressing skin issues with a holistic approach that ensures sustainable results.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Brooke Jeffy, MD, a respected dermatologist renowned for her comprehensive approach to dermatology, has been recognized as one of Paradise Valley's top physicians. This award has earned her a spot in the prestigious Paradise Valley City Lifestyle magazine, underscoring her exceptional dedication and patient service.
Dr. Jeffy has been practicing dermatology for over a decade and has become a trusted name online and in her local community. In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Jeffy is the creator of the BTWN skincare line, specifically developed to address the unique skin care needs of tweens and teens.
"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition and to be featured among the top healthcare providers in our community," said Dr. Jeffy. "Dermatology is incredibly rewarding because it not only improves skin health but also significantly enhances patients' lives through increased confidence and well-being. My goal has always been to provide care that goes beyond the surface, addressing skin issues with a holistic approach that ensures sustainable results."
The recognition by Paradise Valley City Lifestyle magazine is a testament to Dr. Jeffy’s professional excellence. Patients and colleagues are encouraged to view the feature in the digital edition of May's magazine issue.
Further details about Dr. Jeffy’s practice and services can be found on her website at https://www.brookejeffymd.com.
About Brooke Jeffy M.D. Dermatology
Believing the skin is a reflection of overall health, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brooke Jeffy combines her expert knowledge in dermatology and skincare with lifestyle modification strategies to help patients achieve skin wellness. This integrative approach to skin and total body health, along with Dr. Jeffy’s compassion for her patients and approachable nature, creates a unique dermatology experience.
Dr. Jeffy received her undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1998 and her medical degree from the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2004. Dr. Jeffy completed her residency training at the University of Louisville. There, she completed two years of training in pathology and a preliminary year in internal medicine before starting her training in dermatology, which she completed in 2011. Dr. Jeffy is board-certified by the American Board of Dermatology and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. Dr. Jeffy obtained a Certificate in Plant-Based Nutrition in 2022 from the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies and is completing the education required to become board-certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.
