H.I.S. Mexico Received Special Award at the 2nd JATA SDGs Awards for 'Maya Traditional Embroidery Project'
Preserving the traditional embroidery and creating new sources of income for Maya womenMEXICO CITY, MEXICO, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo) has received a special award in the Social and Human Rights category at the 2nd JATA SDGs Awards for its "Maya Embroidery Project," which supports the lives of indigenous Maya communities in the Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico, through its local subsidiary H.I.S. GIRAS INTERNACIONALES MEXICO, S.A. DE C.V. (headquartered in Mexico City; hereinafter referred to as H.I.S. Mexico).
The JATA SDGs Awards, organized by the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), recognize outstanding initiatives in the travel industry aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and this is the second time the awards have been held.
◆Background and Overview of the Maya Embroidery Project
In 2020, learning about the harsh living conditions faced by the indigenous Maya communities in the Yucatán Peninsula due to the loss of tourism income caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, H.I.S. Mexico partnered with the Non-Profit Organization "Asociacion Pro-Dignificacion de la Mujer Maya. A.C." (Association for the Dignification of Maya Women, represented by Laura Eugenia Pérez Aguirre), which has been providing support activities locally for 12 years, to launch the "Maya Embroidery Project." This project, which started with significant support from Japan and the United States through crowdfunding, develops and sells products utilizing the traditional embroidery skills of Maya women.
Maya traditional embroidery is characterized by its colorful use of colors and the unique sensitivity of the Maya people who live in harmony with nature. The project established the original brand "COCOMAYA," selling products with Maya traditional embroidery on the e-commerce site "MAYA MEXICO," promoting Maya culture while supporting their livelihoods. Additionally, the project organizes tours where participants can experience the lives and traditional culture of the Maya community and receive gifts of Maya traditional embroidery products, thereby promoting sustainable travel that supports Maya women.
◆ Contribution to SDGs and Future Prospects
This project not only provides a source of income for Maya women, contributing to poverty reduction, but also supports women's independence and promotes gender equality, offering sustainable economic growth and decent work. Furthermore, by supporting the cultural heritage of Maya traditional embroidery and developing and selling sustainable products, the project promotes sustainable production and consumption. In the future, the establishment of an embroidery workshop aims to provide safer and cleaner working environments for Maya women, improve their social status, increase wages, enhance their living standards, and promote education and hygiene management for children.
H.I.S. Mexico is actively promoting initiatives aimed at achieving the SDGs and working towards a sustainable future through the Maya Embroidery Project.
◆ About H.I.S. Mexico
H.I.S. Mexico is a subsidiary of H.I.S. Group, which is one of the largest travel agencies in Japan with 289 branches in 58 countries. Since its establishment in 1998 with offices in Mexico City and Cancun, they have been welcoming travelers from overseas, including Japan, through travel planning and arrangements, focusing on Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean region. They are currently in charge of the Japanese market for Visit Mexico, a private organization commissioned by the Mexican Ministry of Tourism, and engages in promotional activities and participates in events at the Japanese Embassy to promote tourism. Since 2020, it has launched the Maya Traditional Embroidery Project to spread the culture and techniques of the Maya people and support their lives.
◆ About Asociacion Pro-Dignificacion de la Mujer Maya. A.C.
Asociacion Pro-Dignificacion de la Mujer Maya A.C. (Association for the Dignification of Maya Women) has been supporting the lives of Maya communities in Quintana Roo since 2002, with recognition from the Mexican government. Founded by Laura Eugenia Pérez Aguirre, the organization focuses on supporting women with low social status and operates based on the principle of creating a society where Maya women and children can have hope and dreams for the future.
Tomoko Aihara
H.I.S. GIRAS INTERNACIONALES MEXICO, S.A. DE C.V.
cancun@his-world.com
