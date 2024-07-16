DC-based golfer fulfills mission to play a course on every continent and in every U.S. state capital

New release "My Golf Journey" is all about his travels and passion for the game and is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES , July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Ben Thapa picked up a golf club for the first time in 1993, he had no idea that he was about to discover a new passion. Having grown up in Kathmandu, Nepal, where he rode on buses throughout the country from a very young age, Ben always enjoyed traveling and exploring the world. However, with this newfound love of golf, he found himself on a quest unlike any he had ever embarked on before. Fusing his two passions in one extraordinary endeavor, he committed to playing golf in every capital across the United States of America—and on every single continent across the world.

"My Golf Journey" reflects not only the details and logistics of those travels but also highlights how this journey became much more meaningful through the development of new friendships and new memories. By getting to know a wide range of people through golf, Ben was able to forge a bond with countless individuals across the globe, creating an incredible network of fellow golfers and travelers now all connected through one determined adventurer. He wrote this book to share not only his stories but theirs as well, and to describe how that has inspired him to continue this journey for years to come.

From the comfort of your living room couch, you can embark on a worldwide adventure with Ben Thapa, discovering cultural icons in each capital/continent, meeting other delightful golf enthusiasts, and joining in the camaraderie of new friendships. Or, if you’re up to the challenge, perhaps Ben will inspire you to chase your dreams wherever they take you!

Binod (Ben) Thapa is an avid golfer and world traveler who has worked for over twenty-five years in systems engineering. A native of Kathmandu, Nepal, he has always enjoyed traveling, an interest that continued after he moved to the U.S. in 1989. A few years later, Ben discovered a love of golf when he played for the first time while on a family vacation. These two passions led Ben to pursue a lifelong quest to visit the world while playing the sport. Since then, he has golfed in the capital of every U.S. state, in thirty-one countries out of forty-five he's visited, and on all seven continents. Today, Ben lives with his wife, Nora, in the Washington, D.C., area where he continues to play golf and spends time with his three adult children.

You can learn more about the book on his website. "My Golf Journey" can be found on BallastBooks.com and everywhere books are sold. Ballast Books is a premier hybrid publisher, providing quality author support from editing to marketing.