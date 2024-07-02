Bravo Zulu Publishers Celebrates Amazon Bestseller 'Final Flight: Queen of Air'
Unveiling the True Crime Bestseller 'Final Flight: Queen of Air,' a riveting exploration of high-stakes federal crime investigation.
…A superb book about the incredibly complicated tapestry of criminal enterprise delivering illicit drugs and other illegal activities from multi-national sources into the United States…”MIAMI, FL, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravo Zulu Publishers proudly announces the Amazon Bestseller status of "Final Flight: Queen of Air." This riveting true crime narrative offers an unprecedented look into the federal investigation and takedown of Debra Lynn Mercer Erwin, an Oklahoma mother allegedly turned mastermind of a vast international drug trafficking. Known as “Queen of Air,” she used U.S.-based shell companies to secretly register 1,000 aircraft, some for drug Cartels, leading a $240 million Ponzi scheme in a small town without an airport.
— Patrick M. Hughes, LTG, U.S. Army (Ret.)
Authored by Jesús Romero, a retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander, and former naval intelligence officer, with a contribution by Steve Tochterman, a retired FAA Special Agent, "Final Flight: Queen of Air" explores the sophisticated strategies employed to dismantle a criminal organization responsible for smuggling approximately 120 tons of cocaine into the United States annually. The story is based on the Grand Jury Indictment from February 24, 2021, by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Case 4:20-cr-00212-ALM-KPJ Document 151), detailing Mercer Erwin’s extensive criminal activities within private aviation.
Released on June 15th, 2024, "Final Flight: Queen of Air" reached bestseller status across its three categories on Amazon within three days. It is available in Kindle, paperback, and hardback editions, with a Spanish edition expected before July 4th, 2024.
Acclaim for "Final Flight: Queen of Air":
PATRICK M. HUGHES, LTG, U.S. Army (Ret.), former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA): "A superb exploration of the complex criminal enterprise delivering illicit drugs into the United States."
ENRIQUE “RIC” PRADO, Retired CIA Senior Operations Officer (SIS-2): "A compelling demonstration of the power of inter-agency collaboration."
FELIX I. RODRIGUEZ-MENDIGUTIA, Retired CIA Officer, Special Activities Division: "Engaging from start to finish. This book places you at the heart of the operation."
Bravo Zulu Publishers, in collaboration with Rafael Marrero & Company, the Public Relations Agency of Record, invites readers to delve into one of the most intricate federal investigations in recent history.
About Bravo Zulu Publishers:
Bravo Zulu Publishers, LLC, a woman-owned firm, specializes in elevating former government and small business contractors to expert status through strategic publishing. Our services include ghostwriting, mentoring, design, publishing, public relations, strategic planning, and marketing.
About Rafael Marrero & Company:
Recognized as 'The Premier GovCon Creative Marketing Agency!'℠, we focus on marketing, branding, and public relations tailored for the government contracting sector. Noteworthy accolades include Telly (Bronze), The Communicator Award (AIVA-Gold), and Inc. 500 recognition. The firm is a proud member of the exclusive, invitation-only Forbes Agency Council.
