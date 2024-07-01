Major Drew Dix, Medal of Honor Recipient, Joins STARRS Board of Advisors
Major Dix is a hero and mentor who risked his life in combat.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The President and CEO of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS), Dr. Ron Scott (Colonel, USAF, Retired), is honored to announce that Major (USA, Retired) Drew Dix has joined the STARRS Board of Advisors.
— Dr. Ron Scott, Colonel, USAF, Ret., President and CEO of STARRS
According to Scott, “Major Dix is a hero and mentor who risked his life in combat and now provides leadership in co-founding and serving on the Board of the Center for American Values, focused on educating younger Americans on values that made America the most prosperous and peace-loving nation in the history of mankind.”
Major Dix received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his first tour in Vietnam with the Army Special Forces.
STARRS Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Major General Joe Arbuckle (USA, Retired), also served in Vietnam. According to Arbuckle, “ the chaotic and deadly combat situation facing then Staff Sergeant Dix was grueling as he fought and led others to safety over two days, repeatedly risking his life in the process of that Communist threat. I’m honored to call Drew my friend, and STARRS is honored to have him as an Advisor."
More than 58,000 loyal Americans were killed in Vietnam. https://www.britannica.com/question/How-many-people-died-in-the-Vietnam-War
Lieutenant General Rod Bishop (USAF, Retired), Chairman of the STARRS Board of Directors, said, “STARRS is honored to have Major Dix on the STARRS Board of Advisors. Drew faced mortal physical danger in Vietnam, and now he demonstrates important leadership in educating our children on the values that made America great. This education is important in stemming the ideological domestic threat of cultural Marxism that has even infiltrated the senior ranks of our Department of Defense."
ABOUT STARRS
STARRS -- STAND TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM AND RADICALISM IN THE SERVICES -- the purpose of the (501(c)(3) is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, go to https://starrs.us
