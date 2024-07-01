National Van Lines Partners with Instant Teams to Enhance Awareness about PPM Moves for Military Personnel

DITY (Do It Yourself) moves

FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Van Lines is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Instant Teams to document Personally Procured Moves (PPM), commonly known as DITY (Do It Yourself) moves, for our esteemed U.S. military personnel. This collaboration aims to provide a seamless, efficient, and stress-free moving experience for military staff members who choose the PPM option upon receiving their Permanent Change of Station (PCS), Temporary Duty (TDY), or Temporary Additional Duty (TAD).

Benefits of PPM Moves

Choosing a PPM move offers numerous advantages for military personnel, including:

1. Flexibility and Control: PPM moves allow military members to set their own schedules and choose their preferred moving methods and providers, ensuring a personalized and convenient moving experience.

2. Increased Efficiency: By overseeing their own moves, service members can avoid the delays and complexities sometimes associated with traditional moving services.

3. Financial Incentives: Service members can potentially save money by managing their own moves, as they are reimbursed for a significant portion of their moving expenses, often resulting in a profit if costs are managed effectively.

PCS Social Media Campaign with Instant Teams

Through this partnership with Instant Teams, National Van Lines will provide comprehensive support to a military family throughout the entire PPM process. While following the moving process National Van Lines and Instant Teams will show how choosing the PPM process will minimize the administrative burden on service members, allowing them to focus on other important aspects of their transition.

Commitment to Supporting Our Military

"At National Van Lines, we are dedicated to providing exceptional moving services that cater to the unique needs of our military customers," said Michael Wilson, Vice President, Government Affairs, for National Van Lines. "Partnering with Instant Teams enables us to document how we offer enhanced support and streamlined processes for PPM moves, ensuring that our service members can relocate with confidence and ease."

About National Van Lines

Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a FREE moving quote on any of our moving services.

History

Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.

About Instant Teams

Instant Teams, founded by two military spouses, leads the way as a Customer Experience (CX) talent marketplace committed to the financial well-being of military families while providing companies instant access to remarkable talent. Through their suite of talent solutions, Instant Teams boasts a track record of generating thousands of remote job opportunities and has significantly improved the financial well-being of military families, generating over $40 million in economic impact. Leveraging their extensive pool of pre-vetted talent, they’ve developed customized workforce solutions to meet each customer’s unique needs.

With a steadfast commitment to the military spouse community, Instant Teams’ verified military spouse network, Twelve Million Plus (12M+), not only provides digital connection and resources through its app, but also hosts a free co-working and community space for events at its headquarters in Southern Pines, NC. For more details, please visit instantteams.com.