Saluting Sacrifice: National Van Lines Honors Military Spouses on Appreciation Day

National Van Lines is a proud sponsor for the Military Spouse Appreciation Day paintball event.

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Van Lines proudly announces its sponsorship of the groundbreaking Military Spouse Appreciation Day event, organized by military spouse-owned Instant Teams and Twelve Million Plus. This event, set to unfold near Fort Liberty on May 2, 2024, promises an immersive experience celebrating the invaluable contributions of military spouses while fostering fun, community, and connection.

With a legacy spanning 95 years, National Van Lines, together with its sister company, National Forwarding Co., has been a long-standing advocate for military families, supporting them through initiatives like Freedom PPM. At National Van Lines, we're here to remind our service members that they can select the mover that best suits their relocation needs. Whether you've moved with us before or are just starting a new journey, we're here to make your move as smooth as possible.

“National Van Lines is dedicated to providing exemplary support to the military community during their Permanent Change of Station (PCS).” Says Angela Beusse, Vice President of Agent & Business Services for National Holding Company, Inc. “We believe that members of our armed forces and their families merit the utmost in service excellence when opting for a Personally Procured Move (PPM). We are honored to participate in the Instant Teams paintball event, anticipating the opportunity to forge a partnership that acknowledges and prioritizes the invaluable contributions of the military spouse community”

The event, exclusively available to military spouses and free of charge, offers participants the opportunity to join a team of their choice and receive a complimentary jersey. Military-affiliated brands participating in the event include Empire Paintball, Team Red, White & Blue, Spouse-ly, Fort Liberty Military Spouse of the Year: Lexie Coppinger, Moore & Co., R.Riveter, Rick’s Place, National Van Lines, Kristen Moracco with Everything Pines Partners Real Estate, Sams’s Club Fayetteville, Tarheels Communications Solutions, and BMW.

About National Van Lines

Specialties National Van Lines is a premier moving company dedicated to providing top-notch relocation services across the United States. With a legacy spanning 95 years, National Van Lines is committed to excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction. Through initiatives like Freedom PPM, National Van Lines continues to support military families, ensuring their moves are as smooth and stress-free as possible.

History

Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving,

commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever