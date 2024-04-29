NATIONAL VAN LINES WINS 2024 TOP WORKPLACES CULTURE EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR COMPENSATION & BENEFITS

BROADVIEW, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Van Lines proudly announces its recognition as a 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence winner, as recognized by Energage. This prestigious award highlights our dedication to creating an outstanding workplace environment that places a premium on employee satisfaction and well-being.

Energage is a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards recognize organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture:

COMPENSATION & BENEFITS

This award celebrates organizations that provide employees not only with material rewards and appreciation for their work.

As National Van Lines continues to serve over 1 million families, this recognition further solidifies our position as a leader in the moving industry. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our services to our internal culture, where employees are empowered, recognized, and supported.

The Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards specifically commend organizations that demonstrate excellence in various facets of workplace culture, including Compensation & Benefits. National Van Lines stands out for its dedication to providing employees with material rewards and for fostering an environment where their contributions are deeply valued and appreciated. Over 1 million families moved.

Being named a 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence winner is a testament to National Van Lines unwavering commitment to our employees' success, happiness, and well-being. As we continue to innovate and grow, our commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture remains unwavering.

Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. Details about how National builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they allow employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About National Van Lines

Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a FREE moving quote on any of our moving services.

History

Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.