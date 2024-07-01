Lauren Erickson Appointed as New Director of Marketing for Cre8tive Con
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cre8tive Con, the premier networking event for creative entrepreneurs, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lauren Erickson as the new Director of Marketing. With a proven track record in content marketing and a passion for empowering creative professionals, Lauren is set to bring innovative strategies and fresh perspectives to the Cre8tive Con team.
Lauren Erickson, an author, content creator, and digital marketer, has dedicated her career to helping authorpreneurs and small, service-based businesses gain visibility and engagement through strategic content creation. Her expertise spans various mediums, including blogs, podcasts, books, newsletters, social media posts, videos, and in-person events, making her an invaluable asset to the Cre8tive Con community.
"Being a creative entrepreneur is an isolating experience," said Julie Lokun, Founder & CEO of Cre8tive Con. "Lauren is expanding our reach and positioning Cre8tive Con as an iconic event that unites a global community."
Dominick Domasky, Founder & CEO of Motivation Champs, a book publisher, and coordinator of the event, adds, “Lauren has a special way of authentically connecting with every individual in her audience, whether she's on video, writing, or on stage. It's a gift, she's able to make you feel like she's reading your mind. Julie and I are honored to have her on the Cre8tive Con team.”
In her new role, Lauren will oversee all marketing initiatives for Cre8tive Con, including branding, social media campaigns, and community engagement. Her strategic vision will play a crucial role in expanding the event's reach and enhancing the overall experience for attendees.
"I am honored to join Cre8tive Con as the Director of Marketing," said Lauren Erickson. "This is an incredibly unique event that unites creatives, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals of all kinds - something I am beyond excited to support through my new role. My goal is to amplify how powerful, meaningful, and grounding this community can be for a network of creative minds."
Cre8tive Con is scheduled to take place on February 21-23, 2025 in downtown Chicago at The Intercontinental Hotel, Magnificent Mile. The event brings together creative professionals from various industries to share insights, build connections, and explore new growth opportunities. Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of speakers, workshops, and networking sessions designed to foster creativity and collaboration.
For more information about Cre8tive Con and to register for the event, please visit www.cre8tivecon.com.
About Cre8tive Con
Cre8tive Con is the premier networking event designed for creative entrepreneurs looking to expand their influence through various communication mediums. Based in Chicago, IL, the event offers a platform for professionals to connect, learn, and grow their creative ventures.
Julie Lokun
The Mediacasters
+1 847-361-9518
email us here