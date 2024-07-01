Three Construction Companies are Honored by Pulse of the City News for Outstanding Customer Service
From Hawaii to Arizona to Texas, three construction companies have been awarded by Pulse of the City News for dedication to customer service and satisfaction.
They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse of the City News recognizes and awards the efforts of three construction companies from across the country for their continuous commitment to customer service and satisfaction.
— Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center
Architectural Design & Construction, Inc. (ADC) in Wailuku, Hawaii, is Maui’s premier design-build firm, combining the talents of one of Maui’s foremost residential architects with an experienced and talented team of construction professionals. For more than two decades, ADC has been building beautiful, custom-designed homes and small commercial projects. No matter the project, the ADC team is dedicated to working closely with clients and creating a project that reflects their vision. ADC’s passion for architecture and building is surpassed only by its dedication to clients. This commitment has shaped the company and earned it seven Pulse Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/architectural-design-and-construction-Wailuku-HI.
Gorilla Builders L.L.C. in Surprise, Arizona, is a commercial and residential contractor that has been serving the area for nearly three decades. Handling everything from new construction and renovations to additions and home improvement services, the company’s philosophy is simple: provide quality craftsmanship and attention to detail at an affordable price. Recognizing the customer is the most important person in the project, Gorilla Builders works closely with them to ensure their needs are met and expectations are exceeded. This level of customer service is just one of the factors that has contributed to the company’s 13 consecutive Pulse Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/Gorilla-Builders-LLC-Surprise-AZ.
Katz Builders, Inc. of Austin, Texas, is a one-stop shop for a client’s entire project. The design-build firm creates a seamless process with all design and construction services, including interior design, architecture, engineering and more, coordinated and done in-house. The team is continuously recognized for its sustainable and high-performance construction, and throughout its four decades in business Katz Builders has earned a reputation for building some of the area’s finest homes. It has also made a name for itself as a company that provides a high level of customer service, which has earned it 11 straight Pulse Awards. For more information, visit Katz Builders’ Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/Katz-Builders-Inc-Austin-TX.
Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.
What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.
Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says, “They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”
About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center
Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.
The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.
Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/.
Jamie Rawcliffe
The Stirling Center for Excellence
+18777124758 ext.
email us here