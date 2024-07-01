Locus Health and DispatchHealth Announce Partnership to Enhance In-Home Healthcare Services
This partnership blends Locus Health’s enterprise remote care and EHR (electronic health record) integration with DispatchHealth’s hospital-alternative care.
By integrating Locus Health's technology, we're able to elevate standard of in-home care as an alternative to hospital admission, providing patients with unparalleled safety, security, and quality”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locus Health, a leading provider of remote patient monitoring and navigation solutions, and DispatchHealth, one of the largest providers of high-acuity in-home care, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at DispatchHealth’s hospital-at-home service, advanced Care, across 14 markets in the United States.
— Dr. Patrick Kneeland, Vice President of Medical Affairs for DispatchHealth
This partnership blends Locus Health’s enterprise remote care monitoring and EHR (electronic health record) integration technologies with DispatchHealth’s hospital-alternative care. The collaboration will enable both companies to deliver comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services directly to patients in their homes, improving patient outcomes and reducing the need for hospital visits.
“Partnering with DispatchHealth enables Locus to extend our remote patient monitoring capabilities to an important user base, where patients at home are most comfortable and care can be most effective,” said Kirby Farrell, CEO of Locus Health. “This collaboration is a significant step towards our mission of comprehensive care integration through connected technology.”
“By integrating Locus Health's technology, we're able to elevate the standard of in-home care as an alternative to hospital admission, providing our patients with unparalleled safety, security, and quality," said Dr. Patrick Kneeland, vice president of medical affairs for DispatchHealth. "This partnership makes advanced, patient-focused care at home more accessible and effective for those who need it most."
Through its Advanced Care service, DispatchHealth can treat 60% of the most common health conditions that usually require a hospital stay, right in the comfort of home. This includes conditions such as pneumonia, complex UTIs, COPD, congestive heart failure, and more.
About DispatchHealth
DispatchHealth provides comprehensive and trusted medical care in the comfort of home to people with serious health concerns—with services that include urgent medical care; hospital-alternative care; and recovery care. Since the company’s inception in 2013, it has treated more than 1 million people in their homes across more than 30 states in the U.S.—resulting in 58% emergency room avoidance, 8.5% 30-day hospital readmission, 98% patient satisfaction, and nearly $1.5 billion in medical cost savings.
About Locus
Locus Health is transforming remote care management for health systems and providers, offering direct device and EHR (electronic health record) integration while improving patient outcomes, reducing costs, and making more effective and efficient use of the electronic medical record (EMR) for clinicians. The company’s enterprise platform supports a wide range of chronic conditions and devices, ensuring that patients receive the care they need, when they need it. For more information, please visit us at locushealth.com.
Molly McElwee Malloy
Locus Health
+1 800-921-4324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other