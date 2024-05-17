Locus partners with Children’s Nebraska to support virtual care on enterprise-wide pediatric population
The partnership will expand and support a digital care platform to improve the quality of care for pediatric patients’ prompt transition home.
Our partnership with Locus Health enables our organization to fulfill this commitment to providing the best pediatric healthcare possible without geographical boundaries.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote Patient Monitoring leader Locus expands footprint with Children’s Nebraska to support virtual care for its enterprise-wide pediatric population
— Ryan Cameron, VP of Technology, and Innovation at Children’s Nebraska
Locus and Children’s Nebraska proudly announce an enterprise-wide remote patient monitoring and electronic health records (EHR) management integration with Locus Health. This innovative partnership revolutionizes healthcare by reducing length of stay and then monitoring patients at home with a full device ecosystem enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and patient outcomes with alerts and trends back to the provider teams.
Locus enables clinicians to view data from patients using integrated devices through the electronic health record, ending the need for manual data entry, and reducing the risk of errors. This innovative approach offers Children’s Nebraska clinicians the ability to monitor children at home for potential changes in health that may require quick intervention.
Designed as a scalable enterprise solution, Locus Health’s Platform can be easily implemented across the healthcare continuum. “We are seeing a very real movement in pediatrics to deploy at scale a remote monitoring platform for dozens of care pathways. Not only does it make fiscal sense, but it’s simply better patient care to allow the caregiver and child to remain in a comfortable environment – where they can safely be monitored from home,” says Greg Silvey, Vice President of Growth for Locus Health.
“Children's Nebraska is committed to providing exceptional care across the Midwest,” says Ryan Cameron, Vice President of Technology, and Innovation at Children’s Nebraska. “Virtual care is an essential tool for patients and families, whether they live in a metropolitan area or a rural community. Our partnership with Locus Health enables our organization to fulfill this commitment to providing the best pediatric healthcare possible without geographical boundaries.”
About Children’s Nebraska
Children’s Nebraska is the only full-service pediatric health care center in Nebraska,
providing expertise in more than 50 pediatric specialty services to children across a five-state region and beyond. Children’s is home to Nebraska’s only Level IV regional Newborn Intensive Care Unit and the state’s only Level II Pediatric Trauma Center. Children’s is recognized as a 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospital by U.S. News & World Report, ranked among the best in the specialty of Pulmonology. Visit us online at ChildrensNebraska.org.
About Locus
Locus is making the promise of remote patient monitoring and electronic medical record integration a reality for a wide range of populations, supporting care teams’ ability to monitor patients and provide support. The Locus platform is used by pediatric and adult patient care teams at many health systems across the US and Canada, including multiple top 10 Children’s Hospitals, and is the recipient of a Small Business Innovation (SBIR) Award by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), with a wide range of published outcomes in coordination with clinical champions at our partner health systems. For more information on our remote care management solution and to request a demo, visit locushealth.com.
