Locus Health Announces New Integration in Diabetes Health with Dexcom
Locus’ integration with Dexcom will allow for multiple populations using CGM to integrate their care directly with their healthcare systems EHR.
Glucose is the next vital sign... CGMs have a significant role in patient health, and our team is ready to bring that directly to the EHR,”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locus Health, a leader in remote patient monitoring and Electronic Health Record (EHR)-integrated solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative integration specifically designed to enable metabolic health and diabetes management beginning with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology. This strengthens Locus’ offerings to health systems, leveraging device integration to advance remote care management technology, improve patient outcomes and streamline care delivery within existing clinical workflows.
— Ms. McElwee Malloy
Dexcom, the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, is an ideal first CGM partner for Locus as the company has made a strong commitment to advancing metabolic health. Locus’ VP of Metabolic Health, Molly McElwee Malloy, RN, CDCES has a career committed to diabetes technology solutions focused on ease of use and improved outcomes. Ms. McElwee Malloy’s experience bringing products from clinical trials to market and years of advocating for diabetes technology implementation in patient care, guided her thought leadership in delivering a solution that works for patients and clinicians alike. “Glucose is the next vital sign. Optimizing glucose management in both diabetes and outside of diabetes means that continuous glucose monitors (CGM) have a significant role in patient health, and our team is ready to bring that directly to the EHR,” says Ms. McElwee Malloy.
Health systems implementing Locus metabolic health solutions will be able to view all relevant Dexcom CGM data that users grant access to, through existing “single sign on” (SSO)-based EHR integration in the medical record. This integration ensures that patients and healthcare providers have immediate access to crucial data, facilitating population wide data for a health system to prioritize treatment plans, enabling discrete data integration for analysis and ambulatory care.
Locus’ integration with Dexcom will allow for multiple populations using CGM to integrate their care directly with their healthcare systems – a significant improvement on current use of CGM data in the EHR, where providers typically attach a pdf or a screen shot of data from a third-party application that the practice must manage, making data queries and metric reporting difficult. Readily available CGM data allows a wider scope of clinicians to use CGM and promotes health systems’ tracking metrics in diabetes with ease without managing additional workflows. The Locus integration with Dexcom CGM will change how metabolic health and related care is delivered.
About Locus
Locus Health is transforming the healthcare experience for health systems by integrating device data directly into the Electronic Health Record (EHR). Locus helps improve patient outcomes and reduce costs, making efficient use of the EHR for clinicians and care teams. The company’s enterprise platform supports a wide range of chronic conditions and device integrations, ensuring that patients receive the care they need, when they need it. For more information, please visit us at locushealth.com.
Molly McElwee Malloy
Locus Health
+1 8009214324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn