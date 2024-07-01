Rhonda Sims Announces the Release of Debut Novel
Rhonda Sims, a promising new author, has announced the release of her debut novel, "A Slight Interruption." As a child, she always loved writing poems, songs, and stories. Her dream was to become a best-selling author and to write a novel that would eventually become a movie.
Set against the backdrop of a small town in Greenville, South Carolina, and spanning over three decades, this tale explores the enduring power of love and the quest for redemption. In "A Slight Interruption." readers are introduced to Graci and Gabriel, an unusual high school couple whose love defies social norms. Despite their different backgrounds -Graci, the daughter of a prominent attorney and judge, and Gabriel, a resident of a group home -their bond is unbreakable.
However, inevitably, tragedy strikes. forcing Graci and Gabriel apart for almost thirty-five long years. Determined to uncover the truth and reunite with her lost love, Graci embarks on a journey filled with twists and turns.
Rhonda Sims' debut novel promises to captivate readers with its compelling storyline and richly drawn characters. With themes of love and the search for identity, "A Slight Interruption" offers an exploration of the human experience
When asked about her feelings, for her book's launch, the author commented, "I am thrilled to share "A Slight Interruption" with readers. This story has been a labor of love, and I hope it resonates with audiences as much as it has with me."
"A Slight Interruption" is now available for purchase on Amazon.
About Rhonda Sims:
Rhonda Spearman Sims was born and raised in Pelzer, South Carolina. While writing this book, Rhonda went through many trials and tribulations causing decades to pass before the completion of the book. The addiction she incurred with opiates due to three back-to-back surgeries took a great toll on her for the better part of two decades. However, she was determined to get her back. After years of fighting the addiction, rehabilitation and the wonderful Grace of God brought her through.
Rhonda is now a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is living her life to the fullest and enjoying every minute of being a "Nana".
She is very proud of her book and hopes everyone enjoys reading it as much as she enjoyed writing it. The sequel to "A Slight Interruption" is in the works. Hopefully, it too will be out for her readers to enjoy very soon.
