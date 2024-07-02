7.5± Ac. of Commercial Real Estate w/I-95 Fntg in Fredericksburg VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

Nicholls Auction Marketing announces the online auction of 7.5± acres of valuable commercial property with I-95 road frontage -- a rarely offered real estate opportunity in Fredericksburg, VA.”
— John Nicholls
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the online auction of 7.5± acres of valuable commercial property with Interstate I-95 road frontage -- a rarely offered commercial real estate opportunity in Fredericksburg, VA’s highly sort after Southpoint Development on Wednesday, July 31 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

“Highlights of the 7.5± acres of commercial real estate include a 28,000± sq. ft. building (currently utilized as a cinema), 224 parking spaces and 900'± of Interstate I-95 road frontage centrally located in Fredericksburg, VA between the DMV Metro and Richmond, VA,” said Nicholls. “This valuable property is the present & future. Take advantage of a rare opportunity to purchase I-95 property in a booming area. Place your bids and make it yours.”

“This unique property is located off of Rt. 1 in Fredericksburg’s Southpoint I development and less than 1 mile from I-95 interchange (Exit 126), 1 mile from Rt. 17, 2.5 miles from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 6 miles from Shannon Airport, 6.5 miles from Mary Washington Hospital and University of Mary Washington, 15 miles from Stafford Regional Airport, minutes from downtown historic Fredericksburg, and a short drive to Richmond, Northern Virginia & DC,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Auction Coordinator.

“The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below,” said Strauss. “The online auction bidding on the property will begin to close on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 @ 3 pm (Eastern).”

Address: 5800 Southpoint Centre Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407
7.5± Acres of valuable commercial property (2 parcels: 4.7± & 2.8± acres)
28,486± sf. Building (currently utilized as a cinema)
• Building has 27' eave height and features 9 movies screens (7 w/stadium seating), Dolby Digital sound & digital projection throughout, highest quality picture, 3-D movie projection, concert & sporting events via satellite and 1,325 seating capacity
• 224 parking spaces (asphalt parking lot)
• 490'± of I-95 Frontage; Daily traffic count on I-95 (North & South bound): 115,000 vehicles (both parcels total over 900'± of I-95 frontage)
• Triple net lease w/tenant paying all common area maintenance charges, personal property & real estate taxes and repairs/maintenance. Original term of lease was 25 years and expiration date has been extended to 8/31/24.
• Utilities & storm water management on site
• Your neighbors are VA DMV, hotels, major fast food restaurants, U-Haul, hospital, community college & more!!

“The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Strauss. “Additionally, the owner will entertain pre-auction offers.”

For more information, call Kelly Strauss at (540) 226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.

# # #

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-226-1279
info@nichollsauction.com
