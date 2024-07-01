Beauty & Spa Businesses Recognized by City Beat News for Achieving Outstanding Customer Satisfaction
With a focus on providing excellence customer service, three businesses in the beauty and spa industry recently earned Spectrum Awards once again.
The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service.”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three businesses in the beauty and spa industry from across the country were recently honored by City Beat News with consecutive Spectrum Awards for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction.
Finalé Hair Removal and Skin Care in Minnetonka, Minnesota, is a full-service medi-spa clinic that helps clients put their best foot forward thanks to complete hair removal and skin rejuvenation services. Whether the goal is removing excess hair or reducing the evidence of sun damage, fine lines, wrinkles, or acne scarring, the team at Finalé has the necessary experience and certification. They can’t stop the hands of time, but they can help slow them down with services such as photo rejuvenation, profractional therapy and skin resurfacing. Most importantly, though, is that whatever the procedure, the focus is always on the client. This foundation of customer service and satisfaction has led to 10 consecutive Spectrum Awards for the clinic. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/FINALE-HAIR-REMOVAL-AND-SKIN-CARE-MINNETONKA-MN.
The Institute of Advanced Aesthetics in Minnetonka, Minnesota, is the state’s first licensed cosmetology school that specializes in aesthetics only, with courses in both fundamentals and advanced aesthetics. The institute’s mission is to produce highly trained graduates for the area’s clinics, spas and salons, so excellence in education is a priority. Additionally, its programs are constantly updated to keep up with current technology and ensure the highest quality education. All client services offered at the institute are performed by students, and include facials, waxing, hair removal, makeup and more. Offering excellent customer service to both students and clients has earned two straight Spectrum Awards for the institute. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/The-Institute-of-Advanced-Aesthetics-Minnetonka-MN.
Bravo Salon in Scottsdale, Arizona, combines the best of both worlds with a salon that is focused on providing the best experience for customers and stylists. When it comes to clients, the goal is creating beautiful hair every time, which is achieved due to luxury products and services combined with extraordinary treatments for the optimum in health and beauty. The salon’s list of services is endless, with a specialization in hair coloring, cutting, Japanese thermal hair straightening, and Brazilian keratin treatments. They also offer MOROCCANOIL™ treatments, deep conditioning, and facial and brow waxing. The professional team of stylists at the salon are honest, caring individuals who treat all clients with the utmost respect. In turn, the salon supports its stylists by building and sustaining their careers and fulfilling dreams. All around service like that is the foundation for the salon’s 10 consecutive Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/BRAVO-SALON-SCOTTSDALE-AZ.
In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.
In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.
Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.
“The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding experience.”
About City Beat News and The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.
City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.
Jamie Rawcliffe
The Stirling Center for Excellence
+ 1-8667329800
