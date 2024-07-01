Chris Body Joins Neology North America Tolling Business to Drive Market Growth
Body Joins as Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Bringing nearly 30 Years of Experience in Tolling and ITS Industries.CARLSBAD, CALIF, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neology, Inc. a global transportation technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility today announced that Chris Body joined Neology’s North American Leadership Team as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. In this role, Body is responsible for growth in North America across Neology’s mobility portfolio, including components, solutions, and operations.
Body has nearly 30 years of experience serving the Tolling industry across leading tolling and ITS firms, most recently at WSP and Kapsch TrafficCom. Body brings exceptional domain expertise to the Neology NAM Leadership Team. His career spans sales and marketing of transportation technology systems through the entire tolling value chain including roadside components and systems; commercial back office; and CRM deployments and customer service center operations. This experience will help drive Neology’s continued growth in the North American markets.
“I’m looking forward to this opportunity and believe Neology is uniquely positioned to succeed in this space because of its technology leadership and depth of talent and expertise,” said Chris Body, Neology NAM Vice President of Sales and Business Development.
“We’re excited to have Chris join the team as we continue our work to provide exceptional service to the tolling industry and grow Neology’s business,” said Steve Haddix, Neology NAM Senior Vice President and General Manager. “The breadth of Chris’ experience in tolling and broader transportation make him a great asset for ensuring that Neology’s offerings are fully aligned to our customer’s needs and are provided at a competitive price.”
Body graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Baltimore. Additionally, he is a graduate of the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) Leadership Academy. He has served on several Boards and planning groups within IBTTA and State ITS Chapters.
