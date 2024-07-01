Mitch Gould and the Team at Consumer Products International Celebrate a Successful Fourth of July 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Gould and the entire team at Consumer Products International (CPI) and InHealth Media extend their warmest wishes to all Americans as they reflect on a joyous celebration of the Fourth of July.
“On this remarkable occasion, as we commemorate the 248th birthday of the United States, we take a moment to remember and honor those we have lost over the past few years,” stated Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of CPI, a leading global brand management firm. “We are also immensely grateful for our resilience during the challenges of recent times, and we eagerly look forward to a promising future.”
Gould acknowledged the challenges over the past few years, but he remains steadfast in his belief that America’s finest days lie ahead.
“As we embark on the next twelve months, we are excited for the personal and professional triumphs that await us,” Gould expressed. “XPI extends its sincerest wishes for health, happiness, and success to one and all.”
At Consumer Products International, Gould expressed immense pride in the company’s esteemed clientele, who diligently develop various products catering to the needs of American consumers.
“CPI partners with visionary product manufacturers who strive to enhance the well-being of men, women, and children,” Gould elaborated. “We proudly serve as the ‘Gateway to America’ for our esteemed clients, facilitating the introduction of their exceptional products to American retailers and consumers.”
Gould’s successful innovative ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system has been instrumental in ensuring successful product launches at CPI.
“Instead of relying on multiple external entities such as sales teams, marketing agencies, and support staff, I envisioned consolidating all necessary professional services under the CPI umbrella, empowering us to oversee every aspect of a product launch for our clients,” Gould explained.
“Through this approach, CPI can optimize cost efficiencies and expedite time-to-market,” Gould emphasized. “We are dedicated to assisting both American and international companies in achieving resounding success in the American market.”
Consumer Products International (CPI) is a leading global brand management firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.
“As America’s birthday festivities continue, we invite everyone to join us in celebrating the greatness of our beloved nation, cherishing both our illustrious past and the boundless possibilities that lie ahead,” Gould concluded.
With vast expertise in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors, CPI acts as a conduit for innovative product manufacturers, introducing their offerings to American retailers and consumers. CPI’s pioneering ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system ensures streamlined and successful product launches, leveraging comprehensive in-house resources to optimize efficiency and market reach.
For more information about Consumer Products International and its upcoming initiatives, please visit www.consumerproductsintl.com.
MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER
Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.
Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER
Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.
Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
