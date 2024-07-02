Concierge Auctions Announces July Lineup of Over US$140 Million in Luxury Real Estate Spanning the Globe

The Knoll House, 2 Oak Knoll Terrace, Pasadena, California 81 Eagle Ridge Place, Blackhawk Country Club, Danville, California ‘El Cortijo Soto Real’, Seville, Andalusia, Spain 992 Royal Marco Way, Marco Island, Naples Area, Florida ‘Fisher Ranch’, 1141 Currie Ranch Road, Wimberley, Austin Hill Country, Texas

Pasadena's largest single-family residence; a Frank Lloyd Wright inspired mid-century modern; and a Spanish Mozárabe-style estate headline the month.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming auctions for July—over US$140 million in luxury properties showcasing some of the most opulent real estate in the world.

Headlining the month of July are a marvel mansion home and entertainment gallery boasting architectural notoriety; a mid-century modern, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic ‘Fallingwater’; a sprawling, Mozárabe-style country estate in Spain; the last available lot within the Hideaway Beach Club of Marco Island, Florida; and a 258-acre private ranch in Wimberley, Texas.

As part of its ‘Summer Showcase’, a sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, and Dubai, a selection of marquee offerings will gavel live on 18 July at the Pendry Manhattan West in New York City. The sale continues online with bidding on additional properties closing between 22–31 July.

All are available for viewing on conciergeauctions.com, where buyers may also place bids from anywhere in the world.

Featured Properties:

The Knoll House, 2 Oak Knoll Terrace, Pasadena, California

Listed for US$32 million.

Bidding Open Through July 9—Current Ask: US$18 million

Holding the title of Pasadena’s largest residential home, ‘The Knoll House’, is a historic c1916 estate designed by renowned Los Angeles architect Myron Hunt and later expanded by Gordon Kaufmann AIA. Recently fully restored, blending handcrafted, historic finishes with modern construction, the property offers over 32,000 square feet, with 12,300 square feet of residence and 20,500 square feet of entertainment gallery space, with seven bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and 11 half bathrooms. Nestled on a tranquil private cul-de-sac, the home occupies 2.38 acres of land.

Listed by Josh Flagg, star of Bravo TV’s long-running “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” television show, of Compass, and Darrell Done and Carol Chua of Coldwell Banker Realty, ‘The Knoll House’ represents a rare opportunity to own a distinctive estate property featuring two remarkable turnkey structures. The first is an exquisite residence designed by two of America’s foremost architects: Myron Hunt, renowned for his work on iconic landmarks such as the Huntington Library, the Langham Huntington Hotel, the Rose Bowl Stadium, and the Hollywood Bowl, and Gordon Kaufmann, acclaimed architect of the Caltech Athenaeum, the Los Angeles Times Building, and the Hollywood Palladium. The second structure is an exceptional entertainment gallery crafted by noted architects Ladd and Kelsey, known for their work at the Norton Simon Museum.

The building’s current owners have spared no expense in meticulously restoring and renovating the property, guaranteeing the preservation of its architectural significance and historical importance. The result is a completely modernized estate, perfect for both intimate gatherings and large-scale events and offering unmatched indoor and outdoor entertainment facilities. Notably, this estate stands alone as the only known property in the nation to combine a fully restored historically significant home with a museum-grade entertainment gallery, further cementing its status as a pinnacle of luxury living.

“This sprawling estate celebrates a rich architectural history, and is today a shining example of a timeless aesthetic,” said Flagg. “The Knoll House is a spectacularly restored example of the grand trophy estates that once marked the pinnacle of refined living—and still do today.”

81 Eagle Ridge Place, Blackhawk Country Club, Danville, California

Listed for US$24.998 million.

Bidding open Through 18 July—Current Ask: US$10.5 million

A visionary mid-century modern home, 81 Eagle Ridge Place in Danville, California, was designed by famed architect Doug Dahlin to harmonize with its surroundings with 360-degree views of Mt. Diablo, Blackhawk Country Club, and surrounding hillsides. The custom-built privately gated estate occupies one of the largest and most coveted lots in the area. Listed by Joujou Chawla of Compass California, the home is tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, enjoying unparalleled privacy and security with 24/7 guard services. Drawing inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic ‘Fallingwater’, the home was commissioned for Ken Behring, Blackhawk and real estate developer and former owner of the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks, and was meticulously crafted by architect Doug Dahlin, with interior design by Steven Chase, lighting design by Craig Roberts, and construction overseen by contractor Michael DeBene. Spanning nearly 27,000 square feet on 4.54 acres of land, the residence features seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, six half bathrooms, and two detached one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments.

“This home represents the combined artistic vision of a dream team of design prodigies, each lending their expertise and unique flair to create something truly unique,” said Chawla. “Walking through it, one can feel that they’re in the presence of something special—an elevated aesthetic experience few get to see up close, let alone live amidst. Moreover, it is located in arguably the best gated private golf community in the East Bay, with one of the biggest and best lots.”

‘El Cortijo Soto Real’, Seville, Andalusia, Spain

Listed for €20 million. Starting bids expected between €7 million–€10 million.

Bidding open 11–18 July

‘El Cortijo Soto Real’, situated amidst the breathtaking Andalusian countryside of Cabezas de San Juan, Seville, is a sprawling, historic property located in one of Spain’s most picturesque regions. Listed by Ángeles Guerrero of Seville Sotheby's International Realty, the property is perched upon 525-plus hectares of rolling hillside, boasting three principal living and guest structures: the palace, featuring six bedroom suites, a grand Pascua Ortega-designed great hall, a professional-grade kitchen and restaurant, and a Jerez wine cellar; the farmhouse, designed in Mozarabe style, offering 15 bedroom suites; and the bullring, offering four suites. The property spans nearly 4,600 square meters, encompassing 25 luxurious bedroom suites in total, each adorned with marble baths. The interiors of the estate exude an open, flowing design, accentuated by Mozárabe-style architectural elements such as wood-beamed ceilings, custom millwork, multiple fireplaces, and two-story arched windows. Offering a myriad of entertaining spaces, the estate seamlessly blends modern comforts with timeless elegance. Spa facilities, including an indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, Turkish bath, bi-thermal showers, three treatment rooms, and a fitness center, enhance the resort-like ambiance.

"’El Cortijo Soto Real’ encapsulates the mesmerizing, sun-kissed heart and soul of Andalusia, offering a retreat into one of Spain’s most enchanting regions.The estate is designed to capture a unique convergence of cultures and styles, a perfect blend of modernist architecture and medieval Mozárabe flair," remarked Guerrero. “Currently serving as a high-end hunting lodge for partridge, quail, and rabbit excursions, the property presents a plethora of creative possibilities for its next owner, whether transformed into a serene boutique hotel, an executive retreat, a luxurious multi-generational family escape, or a working ranch.”

992 Royal Marco Way, Marco Island, Naples Area, Florida

Listed for US$11.9 million. Starting Bids expected up to US$4 million.

Bidding open 10–18 July

Listed by Ashley Monastiero of Gulf Coast International Properties, 992 Royal Marco Way is the last beachfront lot available on Marco Island, nestled in the renowned Hideaway Beach Club. The site plans, environmental, and permits are approved for a custom JMDG Design. Build a dream beachfront retreat on the white sands and crystal blue Floridian waters. The Hideaway Beach Club offers exclusive amenities to residents, including dining experiences, a nine-hole executive golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, and a new state-of-the-art sports and wellness center.

‘Fisher Ranch’, 1141 Currie Ranch Road, Wimberley, Austin Hill Country, Texas

Listed for US$9.2 million. Starting Bids expected between US$2 million to US$4 million.

Bidding open 12–18 July

‘Fisher Ranch’ is a private 258-acre retreat an hour from Austin, featuring a spacious modern farmhouse-style home, listed by Lindsay Erhardt and James Bigley of eXp Realty. Offering ample entertaining and customizable spaces, along with nearly 360-degree views from the first-floor patio, upper-level porch, or screened-in living space, it's one of Comal County's highest points. With over 4,000 square feet of living space in the main home and attached guest quarters, plus a large workshop for storage and expansion, it's ideal as a single-family home or hunting retreat. With two entrances from well-maintained highways, it's secluded yet convenient for visitors and residents alike.

Additional Properties:

‘Redgate’, 2 Foster Street, Marblehead Neck, North Shore Boston, Massachusetts

Listed for US$3.75 million by Traci Howe and Jodi Gildea of Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty

Bidding open Through 18 July—Current Ask: US$2M

This stunning, modern, shingle-style home offers harbor views, a spacious kitchen, dramatic great room, a ‘Gardener’s Cottage’, and a private dock.

‘Twin Oaks Ranch’, 11991 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Lebanon, Nashville Area, Tennessee

Listed for US$6.7 million by Robin Johnson and Geri Forkum of Benchmark Realty

Bidding open Through 18 July—Current Ask: US$2.7M

A turnkey ranch and investment opportunity, offering a main log home, four-bedroom guest home, a pond, riding arena, and round pen—all on 45-plus acres.

‘Querencia Stables’, 1910 Prochnow Road, Dripping Springs, Texas

Listed for US$3.35 million by Warren Smalley of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million and US$1.9 million

Bidding open 3–18 July

This thoughtfully designed hill country equestrian estate offers all the space needed for boarding and training elite horses and riders. The property sits on over 15 acres with barns, holding pens, arenas, and a luxurious residential cabin.

5-7094 Kuhio Highway, Hanalei, Hawaii

Listed for US$4.95 million by Neal Norman of Hawai‘i Life

Starting Bids Expected Between US$2 million and US$3 million

Bidding open 10–18 July

A bespoke oceanfront escape on the North Shore of Kauai, steps to the beach and ocean.

987 Lost Angel Road, Sugarloaf Mountain, Boulder, Colorado

Listed for US$5.5 million by Lauren Jensen of MileHiModern

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million and US$2.5 million

Bidding open 3–18 July

This 2018 rebuild boasts 360-degree views and upscale finishes, complete with a guest house and equestrian amenities.

NHN Kelly Mountain Road, Columbia Falls, Near Glacier National Park, Montana

Listed for US$4 million by Sonja Burgard of National Parks Realty - Whitefish

Starting Bids Expected Between US$750,000 and US$1.2 million

Bidding open 10–18 July

Surrounded by US Forestry Service land on three sides, this property offers a perfect opportunity to invest in Montana's natural beauty, ideal for creating a private retreat.

‘Prana del Mar’, Poligono 6 y 1 Playas de Migrino, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Listed for US$7.9 million by Cyndi Williams of Ronival Real Estate

Starting Bids Expected Between US$2.5 million and US$4 million

Bidding open 10–18 July

This modern Mexican coastal-style estate with 16 guest suites lends itself as a boutique hotel, retreat center, wedding venue, private condominium units, or other possibilities.

The Mond, Unit #403 and Unit #703, 5104 Caroline Street, Houston, Texas

Listed for US$1.55 million and US$1.6 million by Brad Hermes of Keller Williams Metropolitan

Selling Separately. Starting Bids Expected at US$500,000.

Bidding open 11–18 July

These modern, luxurious condos, set in the heart of Houston, offer open floor plans, abundant natural light, and perfect spaces to entertain.

‘Villa Bianca’, Black Beauty, Nosara Area, Costa Rica

Listed for US$3.2 million by Virginia Pastor of Engel & Völkers Costa Rica

Starting Bids Expected Between US$750,000 and US$1.5 million

Bidding open 12–30 July

Offering a luxurious Costa Rican lifestyle, Villa Bianca features modern amenities, stunning jungle and ocean views, and ample space for relaxation and entertaining.

‘E2 Ranch’, 18818 Farm to Market 442 Road, Needville, Near Houston, Texas

Listed for US$3.95 million by Drake Heller and Mitch Eads of Republic Ranches

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million and US$2.5 million

Bidding open 17–31 July

This 30-acre property less than an hour from Downtown Houston, hosts a 13,000-square-foot main home with 13 bedrooms, four kitchens, custom finishes, a private wine grotto, and an event center, making it ideal for a family compound or luxury venue.

