FIGUR8 Selected as Member of ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke Network
FIGUR8 Joins a Nationwide Network Working to Accelerate Transformative Health Solutions
The opportunity to become a spoke member of ARPA-H is extraordinary and we welcome collaborators and innovators alike to join our mission to disrupt healthcare.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIGUR8 announced today that it was selected as a spoke for the Investor Catalyst Hub, a regional hub of ARPANET-H, a nationwide health innovation network launched by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).
— Nan-Wei Gong
Based in the Greater Boston area and managed by VentureWell, the Investor Catalyst Hub seeks to accelerate the commercialization of groundbreaking and accessible biomedical solutions. It utilizes an innovative hub-and-spoke model designed to reach a wide range of nonprofit organizations and Minority-Serving Institutions, with the ultimate aim of delivering scalable healthcare outcomes for all Americans.
"In order to create a higher standard of care and shift healthcare towards patient-centric, value-based care we need network support nation-wide, " said Nan-Wei Gong, Founder and CEO of FIGUR8, "The opportunity to become a spoke member of ARPA-H is extraordinary and we welcome collaborators and innovators alike to join our mission."
FIGUR8 joins a dynamic nationwide network of organizations aligned to ARPA-H’s overarching mission to improve health outcomes through the following research focus areas: health science futures, proactive health, scalable solutions, and resilient systems. Investor Catalyst Hub spokes represent a broad spectrum of expertise, geographic diversity, and community perspectives.
“Our spoke network embodies a rich and representative range of perspectives and expertise,” said Mark Marino, Vice President of Growth Strategy and Development for VentureWell and Project Director for the Investor Catalyst Hub. “Our spokes comprise a diverse network that will be instrumental in ensuring that equitable health solutions reach communities across every state and tribal nation.”
As an Investor Catalyst Hub spoke, FIGUR8 gains access to potential funding and flexible contracting for faster award execution compared to traditional government contracts. Spoke membership also offers opportunities to provide input on ARPA-H challenge areas and priorities, along with access to valuable networking opportunities and a robust resource library.
The spoke network will continue to grow as the Investor Catalyst Hub expands its efforts, with applications being selected on a rolling basis. Interested organizations can visit https://investorcatalysthub.org/ to learn more or submit a membership application.
About FIGUR8
FIGUR8 is modernizing musculoskeletal (MSK) care, transforming the physical exam which has remained unchanged for over a century. The solution, supported by an advanced software system, accurately measures and analyzes MSK functional data. Using artificial intelligence, the data is translated into summaries and bioMotion scores, quantifying injury severity and recovery progress. FIGUR8 empowers individuals, clinicians, and care management teams with actionable MSK health insights, leading to a measurable reduction in rehabilitation time for injured individuals and significant savings in claims costs. With partnerships spanning over 150 physical therapy brands nationwide, FIGUR8 is setting a new standard for MSK care.
