VIMI FASTENERS EXPANDS INTO USA, CANADA AND MEXICO

CEO Sargenti: "U.S. orders on the rise in the first half of 2024. We aim to strengthen ties with the American market."

NOVELLARA, REGGIO EMILIA, ITALIA, July 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marco Sargenti, CEO of Vimi Fasteners announces a company strategy to increase market share in the Americas. Increasingly close ties between Vimi Fasteners, an Italian company, world leader in high-tech fastening systems for the most complex manufacturing sectors, and the American market. This is demonstrated first of all by the growing interest in Vimi products on the part of American market, thus consolidating the demand for American manufacturing excellences which finds the best answers in the Made in Italy solutions developed in Novellara. “We are consolidating and expanding our relationships with this market thanks to the visits we carry out to our already active customers – explains CEO Marco Sargenti – and with a targeted study to open up to new strategic customers in the industrial sector. For an increasingly significant presence abroad, the Emilian company, based in Novellara, aims "to strengthen the organizational structure in the States and in North America, also evaluating M&A projects, i.e. acquisitions that can establish a manufacturing presence in the US to guarantee an even better service to the different market needs”, continues CEO Sargenti. In this vision of the American future, Vimi Fasteners "will pay even more attention to the areas of Canada and Mexico, to capture business development opportunities that may arise in these countries", concludes Sargenti. Founded in 1967, Vimi Fasteners operates in the precision engineering industry by designing and manufacturing highly engineered fasteners for the automotive, industrial vehicle, oil and gas, aerospace and motorsport industries. The 2023 fiscal year closed with a turnover of 61.5 million euros, 8 million more than the previous year. Vimi's sales office is in Charlotte, North Carolina, and its logistics warehouse is located in Charleston.