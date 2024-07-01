Archeon Medical secures multi-million euro funding to expand global operations and revolutionize emergency care
This funding is not just financial support; it’s a catalyst for Archeon to redefine emergency medical response globally.”BESANCON, DOUBS, FRANCE, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archeon Medical, a pioneering French healthcare technology firm, is thrilled to announce the successful closure of a multi-million-euro funding round. This significant investment will accelerate the company’s international expansion and facilitate the introduction of its revolutionary artificial ventilation monitoring technology, EOlife, to new markets.
— Alban De Luca, CEO and co-founder of Archeon Medical
Strategic investment to transform emergency and critical care medicine
This funding marks a crucial milestone in Archeon Medical's strategy to lead the fast-growing market of manual ventilation monitoring. Led by Bpifrance and several private banking funds, this round underscores the confidence investors have in Archeon Medical’s innovation and long-term vision.
Once a niche market, the multi-award-winning company has pinpointed a growing public health concern—ineffective manual ventilation by emergency and hospital teams. This issue has now caught the attention of multiple scientific committees, research teams, and resuscitation experts who have demonstrated that without proper monitoring, patients face a threefold increase in the risk of death.
EOlife: Improving survival and neurological outcomes
EOlife, the company's flagship product, enhances the quality of ventilation provided to cardiac arrest patients by 70%, potentially tripling survival rates and reducing the risk of neurological damage by fivefold! Archeon Medical is committed to revolutionizing emergency medicine practices worldwide.
" The impact of EOlife is remarkably outstanding. By improving manual ventilation quality, we are not just saving lives; we are significantly reducing the lifelong impact of cardiac events. This funding enables us to push the boundaries of emergency care." said Alban De Luca, CEO and co-founder of Archeon Medical.
With a clear vision and solid financial backing, Archeon Medical is ready to transform emergency medical care!
Unique patented technology
EOlife is the only patented technology worldwide able to calculate the exact amount of air/oxygen delivered to a patient's lungs, a vital function in many emergency situations.
This breakthrough is grounded in years of research and tens of thousands of analyzed artificial ventilations, giving Archeon a significant competitive edge.
This naturally draws the attention of industry leaders in patient monitoring devices to Archeon’s technology, aiming to standardize its integration into their equipment and establish it as a new standard of care in the coming years.
Alban De Luca, stated, "This funding is not just financial support; it’s a catalyst for Archeon to redefine emergency medical response globally." He added, "Our strategic expansion into new market segments allows us to bring our life-saving technology closer to those in need, drastically improving patient outcomes."
About Archeon Medical:
French company based in Besançon, Archeon Medical has been revolutionizing the practice of manual ventilation since 2018. Founded by Alban De Luca and Pierre-Edouard Saillard, Archeon Medical develops advanced technologies to simplify care and help first aid teams better ventilate patients in life-threatening emergencies.
Archeon’s EOlife flagship product is now marketed in more than 15 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and North America.
About the fundraise:
Our recent funding round was led by three primary partners: BpiFrance, BNP Paribas, and Caisse d'Epargne. The funding from BpiFrance is part of the France 2030 program. This investment will support our ongoing projects and facilitate further advancements in our innovative solutions.
