Archeon expands into the US market, strengthening global presence

Archeon launches a U.S. subsidiary, expanding EOlife's success in revolutionizing manual ventilation and enhancing emergency care in North America.

EOlife has already made a significant impact on patient care in the US. We are poised to accelerate the adoption of our innovative solutions and further improve patient care. ” — Valentine Oqda, Head of US operations at Archeon

NEW-YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archeon, a pioneering French healthcare technology company, is thrilled to announce the establishment of a subsidiary in the United States. This strategic move reinforces its commitment to the North American market, enabling enhanced support for a growing customer base and accelerating the adoption of its life-saving technologies.TRANSFORMING EMERGENCY CARE WITH EOLIFE Building on the remarkable success of its groundbreaking ventilation feedback device, EOlife, in the United States—which accounts for 60% of its total revenue in 2024—Archeon establishes a local presence in this key market. EOlife has revolutionized the field of manual ventilation by offering a more efficient and personalized approach to patient care. By providing accurate, real-time measurements of delivered tidal volume, EOlife has transformed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), setting a new standard for airway management.“The United States is a pivotal market for Archeon. We are poised to accelerate the adoption of our innovative solutions and further improve patient care. EOlife has already made a significant impact on patient care in the US. With our expanded presence, we aim to build on this success and continue to revolutionize the field of manual ventilation.” Valentine Oqda, Head of US operations at Archeon Medical.TRUSTED BY LEADING HEALTHCARE INSTITUTIONSFDA-approved in 2023, EOlife has already gained the trust of several major healthcare players, including John Hopkins EMS Services (Howard County), Palo Alto Fire Department, Stanford’s Children Hospital, Palo Alto, CA, Rush University Hospital, IL and many more. This endorsement has strengthened our conviction in expanding our market presence.A COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCEBy establishing a stronger local presence, Archeon solidifies its position as a leader in innovative ventilation solutions. This aligns with its ongoing commitment to supporting educational initiatives such as the Manual Ventilation Academy led by Bob Page, or the Difficult Airway Course, empowering healthcare professionals with skills and knowledge to deliver exceptional care and improve patient outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.