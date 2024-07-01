Introducing Debut of Novel Kingdoms in the Shadows
EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated release of Kingdoms in the Shadows: A Tale of Mystery, War, and Betrayal by Pearl Riter and Shell Riter is finally here! Targeted towards readers aged 10-18, this novel promises to transport young minds into a world of intrigue, adventure, and complex relationships.
Set in the picturesque kingdoms of Zuhl and Croe, Kingdoms in the Shadows explores the lives of two royal families whose destinies are intertwined. The royals of Zuhl, comprising King Tor, Queen Inara, and their children—One, Two, Three, and Four—are on the verge of a significant transition as King Tor prepares to crown a new ruler. Meanwhile, in the neighboring kingdom of Croe, Prince Arke stands as the sole heir, facing the looming threat of a conqueror intent on dominating both realms.
As the story unfolds, the idyllic facade of these kingdoms begins to crumble, revealing a web of secrets, historical grudges, and unexpected betrayals. Readers will be enthralled through the twists and turns that challenge alliances and test loyalties. The beautifully crafted illustrations further enhance the narrative and immerse readers in the world of Zuhl and Croe.
Pearl Riter, co-author of the book, shares, "We wanted to create a story that entertains and encourages young readers to think critically about loyalty, power, and the consequences of our choices. Kingdoms in the Shadows is a tale of war and betrayal; it's about understanding the human relationships and the impact of our actions on those around us."
Kingdoms in the Shadows: A Tale of Mystery, War, and Betrayal is now available in bookstores and online retailers. Perfect for young readers looking for an epic adventure, this book is a must-read for anyone who loves a good mystery intertwined with themes of war and loyalty.
About the Authors
Child authors Pearl Riter and Shell Riter are acclaimed writers known for their ability to craft intricate stories that captivate and inspire young readers. Their collaborative effort on Kingdoms in the Shadows marks a new milestone in their literary careers, offering a story that is both thought-provoking and thoroughly engaging.
Tim Morgan
Set in the picturesque kingdoms of Zuhl and Croe, Kingdoms in the Shadows explores the lives of two royal families whose destinies are intertwined. The royals of Zuhl, comprising King Tor, Queen Inara, and their children—One, Two, Three, and Four—are on the verge of a significant transition as King Tor prepares to crown a new ruler. Meanwhile, in the neighboring kingdom of Croe, Prince Arke stands as the sole heir, facing the looming threat of a conqueror intent on dominating both realms.
As the story unfolds, the idyllic facade of these kingdoms begins to crumble, revealing a web of secrets, historical grudges, and unexpected betrayals. Readers will be enthralled through the twists and turns that challenge alliances and test loyalties. The beautifully crafted illustrations further enhance the narrative and immerse readers in the world of Zuhl and Croe.
Pearl Riter, co-author of the book, shares, "We wanted to create a story that entertains and encourages young readers to think critically about loyalty, power, and the consequences of our choices. Kingdoms in the Shadows is a tale of war and betrayal; it's about understanding the human relationships and the impact of our actions on those around us."
Kingdoms in the Shadows: A Tale of Mystery, War, and Betrayal is now available in bookstores and online retailers. Perfect for young readers looking for an epic adventure, this book is a must-read for anyone who loves a good mystery intertwined with themes of war and loyalty.
About the Authors
Child authors Pearl Riter and Shell Riter are acclaimed writers known for their ability to craft intricate stories that captivate and inspire young readers. Their collaborative effort on Kingdoms in the Shadows marks a new milestone in their literary careers, offering a story that is both thought-provoking and thoroughly engaging.
Tim Morgan
Infinity News Provider
email us here