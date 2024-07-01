The Effectiveness of TOSLA's Formulations Reconfirmed: 2nd Clinical Study Just Published in the Nutrients MDPI Journal
The results showed the beneficial effects of both interventions on the skin, improving dermis density as well as reducing skin roughness and wrinkle severity.
We are dedicated to providing our clients and their customers with top-quality, scientifically-backed supplements for optimal skin health.”AJDOVSCINA, AJDOVSCINA, SLOVENIA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nutrients MDPI Journal published an article featuring a clinical study comparing the efficacy of test products by TOSLA Nutricosmetics. The study, which was randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled, investigated the effect of 16-week daily dietary supplementation with collagen, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid on skin health.
The study led by Prof. Katja Žmitek investigated different collagen-based formulations. The results showed that participants using the supplements experienced improved dermis density and reduced skin roughness and wrinkle severity.
The study was conducted with 87 healthy female participants, aged between 40 and 65, all of whom were recruited from Slovenia. Prior to their inclusion, adherence to the study's specific inclusion and exclusion criteria was verified, and each participant gave their formal consent. Participants were then divided evenly, with 28-30 subjects per group, through a computerized randomization process.
The results of the study showed several beneficial effects on the skin. The test products improved dermis density, reduced skin roughness, and lowered wrinkle visibility.
"Having been published in the Journal of Functional Foods last year, has set a clear vision for the future. Today, we are proud to announce the publication of our second clinical study in the Nutrients journal. It underscores our commitment to scientific excellence and innovation in the field of beauty supplements," says Uroš Gotar, Chief Innovation Officer at TOSLA. "The positive results reaffirm the effectiveness of our collagen products, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of skin health solutions."
Primož Artač, TOSLA’s CEO, adds, "This study not only highlights the benefits of our products but also solidifies TOSLA’s position as a leader in the industry. We are dedicated to providing our clients and their customers with top-quality, scientifically-backed supplements for optimal skin health."
