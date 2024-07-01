SPA Awarded $191 Million Modification to NAVSEA Program Support Contract
This contract value increase and extension demonstrates the ongoing trust our clients place in SPA’s long history of expertise in program support.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of advisory services in support of critical national security objectives, has been awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification valued at up to $191 million for program support, Foreign Military Sales administrative requirements, and travel/other direct costs. Work will primarily be performed in Alexandria, VA, and Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by March 2028. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.
— SPA CEO Rich Sawchak
SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented, “This contract value increase and extension demonstrates the ongoing trust our clients place in SPA’s long history of expertise in program support. Our daily commitment is to execute with excellence, and we are honored and excited to continue serving this significant mission.”
About SPA
SPA is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers a comprehensive range of solutions supporting the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,000 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past six consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.
