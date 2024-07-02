Source.ag Unveils Source APIs for Direct Data Exchange with Source.ag Solutions
Enabling seamless and rapid data sharing between sensors and SourceAMSTEDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Source.ag, the provider of AI solutions for vegetable growers, today announces the release of Source APIs. The latest addition to the offering allows for instant data exchange between sensors in greenhouses and Source.ag solutions. The first release of Source APIs, Source API for Sensors, allows growers to level up their data accuracy and get access to a centralized overview. The solution also enables greenhouse growers to scale operations easier, faster and cheaper with various supported sensors, and further improve growing strategies with in-depth insights.
Source API for Sensors establishes a direct connection with sensors from nearly any manufacturer, including such widely used as Aranet, SenseNL, Quantified Sensor Technology, and more, allowing measurements to be directly shared with Source in real time.
"At Aranet, we are committed to improving horticulture technology through accurate and reliable data collection. Partnering with Source.ag to integrate our sensor data over the Source API for Sensors is a significant step towards creating more intelligent and efficient greenhouse operations. We offer the widest range of horticulture sensors, including solutions for measuring volumetric water content (VWC) in the substrate. Our sensors provide root zone condition and weight data for the Source.ag Irrigation Control module. This collaboration demonstrates our shared vision of providing growers with high-quality data and practical insights, ultimately boosting productivity and sustainability in horticulture,” said Gints Antoms, Global Business Development Director at Aranet.
“We are thrilled to partner with Source.ag to offer growers the Quantified Sensor Technology "Smart Gutter," for providing data to the Source Irrigation Control module for irrigation control. For the past 1,5 years, we’ve been integrating and rigorously testing the performance and accuracy of Quantified wireless sensors with the Source APIs. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of agricultural technology to ensure a smarter, more efficient future for greenhouse growing,” said Paul Kengen, commercial lead at Quantified Sensor Technology.
The list of compatible sensor manufacturers is constantly expanding and growers can directly contact Source.ag to request support for their specific provider.
"Our team is passionate about seeing data put to practical use, so we developed the Source API for Sensors to bring together data from multiple sensor manufacturers into one unified platform for growers. It's exciting to witness how this supports growers in practice with a comprehensive overview of their greenhouse conditions. An additional result of more seamless exchange of high-quality data, is that it will further power the AI models behind our solutions thus unlocking extra value for growers." — Adriaan van der Feltz, Product Manager at Source.ag.
Source APIs, like all Source.ag products, have been created in close collaboration with leading growers, to bring maximum value and amplify growers' efforts in the greenhouse cost-effectively. By combining growers’ on-the-ground experience with Source.ag's expertise in plant science and data analytics, the company has created a cutting-edge, scalable solution that addresses the most pressing challenges of modern agriculture.
About Source.ag
Source.ag is accelerating access to fresh fruit and vegetables by empowering the world’s growers with AI. Founded in 2020 by Rien Kamman (CEO) and Ernst van Bruggen (CPO), Source.ag has brought together a team of experienced engineers and plant scientists and has partnered with the world’s leading growers to build the sector’s most advanced AI. Its AI solutions can simulate plant behavior for defining and implementing optimal cultivation strategies, taking into account millions of data points on climate, biology, and resources. By enabling more growers to operate more facilities more efficiently through pioneering tech, Source.ag is making covered greenhouse agriculture accessible, profitable, and globally scalable. Together, we’re on a mission to feed the world, in a climate-resilient and resource-efficient way.
