Source.ag Opens Its New Office in North America, Welcomes the Regional Team

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Source.ag , the provider of AI solutions for vegetable growers, today presents the launch of its new office in Chicago, Illinois. The opening is part of the company’s vision to expand its local presence to more effectively address the needs of growers in North America thus further driving its mission of democratizing access to sufficient vegetable supply worldwide. The new office and dedicated regional team will focus on aiding growers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico to make data-driven decisions, increase operational efficiency, and scale faster.In conjunction with the office opening, Source.ag is thrilled to introduce its new team members joining Tomas Geurts, General Manager for North America:Ashley van de Sande, Sales Manager for Canada & US. Ashley has a robust professional background in efficient and advanced horticultural solutions. Her career spans strategic account management and project management, focusing on delivering advanced tech solutions to innovative growers. At Source.ag, she will focus on enabling growers to achieve unparalleled accuracy in yield prediction and ultimate efficiency of resource usage through AI.Carolina Vazquez Peñaflor, Sales Manager for Mexico. Carolina spans over 10 years of experience in AgTech companies.Upon joining Source.ag, she has quickly become a trusted partner for local growers. Her focus is on providing efficient solutions to support growers’ operational and scaling strategies.Jean Paul Cordeiro, Sales Manager for Canada & US, brings his vast expertise and knowledge in agribusiness and AI-driven solutions to the team. He will be leveraging his experience in sales, territory management, and data analysis to support greenhouse growers with Source.ag’s cutting-edge technology.You can meet the team at Canadian Greenhouse Conference at booth #605 on October 9-10 in Ontario, Canada, and at The Global Fresh Produce and Floral Show on October 17-18 in Atlanta, GA.Source.ag currently partners with key greenhouse growers in North America whose total combined greenhouse area covers several thousands of acres. Together with an experienced team, the company is well-positioned to become a trustworthy ally for dozens of growers.“We’ve seen tremendous demand from growers in North America for end-to-end solutions that can drastically boost productivity and eliminate errors. Source.ag provides a unified platform for greenhouse growers—from collecting and visualizing data to predicting yield to optimizing crop strategy—to forge their scalability and operational success. The response from our current customers in the region has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are thrilled to bring our technologies to more growers thus helping to democratize access to vegetable supplies while honoring our planetary boundaries,” said Rien Kamman, CEO and co-founder of Source.ag.Source.ag’s advanced AI technology is helping growers worldwide scale faster and operate more efficiently; boosting vegetable yields and creating more sustainable practices. Source.ag’s solutions have been rolled out across the largest global fresh vegetable segments—tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers—with the aim of improving operations for all fruit and vegetable growers.Source.ag’s clients include VillaSerre, Agro Care, Thanet Earth, The Green House Growers, Grupa Mularski, Le Jardin de Rabelais, and other leading growers worldwide. Globally, more than 300+ commercial greenhouses in 18 countries benefit from Source.ag’s revolutionary solutions.About Source.agSource.ag is accelerating access to fresh fruit and vegetables by empowering the world’s growers with AI. Founded in 2020 by Rien Kamman (CEO) and Ernst van Bruggen (CPO), Source.ag has brought together a team of experienced engineers and plant scientists and has partnered with the world’s leading growers to build the sector’s most advanced AI. Its AI solutions can simulate plant behavior for defining and implementing optimal cultivation strategies, taking into account millions of data points on climate, biology, and resources. By enabling more growers to operate more facilities more efficiently through pioneering tech, Source.ag is making covered greenhouse agriculture accessible, profitable, and globally scalable. Together, we’re on a mission to feed the world, in a climate-resilient and resource-efficient way.

