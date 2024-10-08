Source.ag Welcomes New CCO: Visionary Leader From Two Unicorn Startups Joins the Team

The new CCO brings a track record of driving commercial success for innovative technology companies that have reshaped traditional industries

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Source.ag , the provider of AI solutions for vegetable growers, today announced the appointment of Matthias Stammen as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Stammen brings extensive experience in driving commercial success for companies across Europe, the US, and Asia. He previously held key leadership roles at the food service company Choco and the supply chain solutions provider Forto, where he was instrumental in their journey to unicorn status.With a Master's degree from Copenhagen Business School, Stammen’s passion for food and agricultural innovation dates back to his involvement with Wageningen University five years ago. He still engages as a Business Mentor at StartHub Wageningen there. At Source.ag, he will fulfil his ambition to lead efforts towards a more efficient, sustainable, and climate-resilient food production system that will benefit billions of people and promote access to healthier diets on a global scale.“Building a purpose-driven, impactful company in the agriculture and food production space has always been my North Star. I’m thrilled to apply my expertise to a company that’s working towards such a meaningful mission. I look forward to collaborating with growers, plant scientists, and data specialists to develop solutions that will empower more growers to meet the increasing demand for fresh vegetables and fruits,” said Matthias Stammen, Chief Commercial Officer at Source.ag.Source.ag’s advanced AI technology is helping growers worldwide scale faster and operate more efficiently; boosting vegetable yields and creating more sustainable practices. Source.ag’s solutions have been rolled out across the largest global fresh vegetable segments—tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers—with the aim of improving operations for all fruit and vegetable growers.“We are thrilled to welcome Matthias on board. We share a common vision of building a company that is reshaping the future of agriculture and enhancing global food security. With his vast experience and passion, Source.ag is well-positioned to accelerate growth thus ensuring sufficient access to healthier diets for billions of people,” said Rien Kamman, CEO and Co-Founder at Source.Globally, commercial greenhouses in 18 countries benefit from Source.ag’s solutions today. These growers collectively produce vegetables for more than 50 million people worldwide, a number that continues to grow.About Source.agSource.ag is accelerating access to fresh fruit and vegetables by empowering the world’s growers with AI. Founded in 2020 by Rien Kamman (CEO) and Ernst van Bruggen (CPO), Source.ag has brought together a team of experienced engineers and plant scientists and has partnered with the world’s leading growers to build the sector’s most advanced AI. Its AI solutions can simulate plant behavior for defining and implementing optimal cultivation strategies, taking into account millions of data points on climate, biology, and resources. By enabling more growers to operate more facilities more efficiently through pioneering tech, Source.ag is making covered greenhouse agriculture accessible, profitable, and globally scalable. Together, we’re on a mission to feed the world, in a climate-resilient and resource-efficient way.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.