Fueld, the AI-powered photo food diary launches today, dawning the next generation of personalised nutrition
Fueld has the power to transform how people think about food and nutrition. It’s an amazing tool and experience which we’d encourage everyone to try.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launching today, introducing Fueld an easy AI-powered meal tracking app. The revolutionary new app provides an instant view of a meal’s nutritional
— Glenn Smith, Co-Founder and CEO
value from just a photo.
Fueld removes the need for manual ingredient counting, providing an instant view of the nutritional value of your meal. It offers users instant insights around protein, fibre and other nutrition. In addition, AI powered coaches offer personalised advice to improve the meals on a nutritional level, with a focus on blood sugar balancing and gut health.
Fueld, available for free from today on both Apple iOS and Android app stores, democratises access to nutrition tracking, empowering everyone with a quick and easy view of key nutritional information for all the food and drink they consume.
Fueld Co-Founder, Glenn Smith said: “Fueld has the power to transform how people think about food and nutrition. Backed by science and enabled by incredible AI technology, we’ve made it easy to snap a picture of your meal and get an instant breakdown of what you’re consuming. It’s an amazing tool and experience which we’d encourage everyone to try.”
Today, as little as 9% of people in the UK consume the recommended 30g of fibre per day. Research shows this leads to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (heart attacks and strokes), type 2 diabetes, and cancers.
In addition, Cancer Research recently found the number of people under 50 being diagnosed with cancer in the UK rose by 24% between 1995 and 2019, signifying the steepest increase compared to any other age group [1]. This has been closely linked to diet and the food people are eating. This trend can be reversed with easy access to monitoring the food we eat, so Fueld is a game changer.
Fueld Co-Founder, Graham Ratcliffe, said: “With growing awareness of the health issues caused by poor diet, many people recognise that better nutrition can improve their health but don’t know where to start. Fueld does the heavy lifting, so users can start making small, impactful changes to boost their well-being. Our mission is to tackle the metabolic health crisis head-on and empower everyone to understand how lifestyle
choices impact overall health.”
Start your journey today on Apple iOS and Android and join others in maintaining a healthy weight, boosting energy levels and living longer. This is all achieved through tuning your diet using Fueld's breakthrough tools.
About Fueld
At Fueld, our passion for health and well-being is the heartbeat of our mission. We understand that health impacts every aspect of life and are committed to helping you live your best life.
We believe nutrition is the cornerstone of health, but we know that sleep, stress, and exercise are equally vital. We're just getting started and have an exciting journey ahead. Join us as we explore groundbreaking innovations to elevate your well-being.
For more information visit fueld.ai
About Glenn Smith, Co-Founder
Glenn Smith is a dynamic entrepreneur and executive with over three decades of experience in technology, finance, and AI. Glenn’s career began in finance, where he spearheaded and grew FX derivative businesses at major investment banks, using cutting-edge technology to disrupt traditional operational models. Focusing on technology full time since 2010, he has founded and led startups across fintech, robotics and AI. Now with Fueld.ai, he is leveraging that experience to improve health at a population scale. Outside of work, Glenn enjoys cooking, snowboarding, surfing and coaching kids rugby.
About Graham Ratcliffe, Co-Founder
Graham Ratcliffe is an insightful entrepreneur and product designer with a background in strategy and technology. He began his career in strategy consulting in London before moving to the tech sector in Silicon Valley. There, he co-founded Abakus, an AI platform focused on B2B marketing, and guided it to a successful exit to SAP, where he went on to lead their global venture studio. Now back in the UK, with Fueld AI, Graham is bringing a unique perspective to solving the metabolic health crisis. He finds joy in making sense of the world, being outdoors, and staying active.
Sources
[1] Cancer rates rising in under-50s (2024) - https://news.cancerresearchuk.org/2024/06/03/cancer-rates-rising-in-under-50s-early-onset-24-percent-increase
