Cercare Medical Unveils v15 of Neurosuite for Stroke Diagnosis and Management

Cercare Medical Neurosuite 15 is now available!

AARHUS C, DANEMARK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cercare Medical Unveils Version 15 of Neurosuite: Revolutionizing Stroke Diagnosis and Management

CMN Version 15 includes a range of new features.

AARHUS, DENMARK, 24 June 2024: Cercare Medical, a leader in advanced neuroimaging software, proudly announces the release of the CERCARE MEDICAL NEUROSUITE (CMN) Version 15. This update represents a major advancement in the field of stroke diagnosis and patient management, introducing new features and improvements designed to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Cercare Medical remains committed to advancing medical imaging and diagnostic precision. With Version 15, the company aims to set new standards in perfusion imaging and analysis, ensuring that cutting-edge technology is both accessible and user-friendly for clinical use.

According to Professor Kim Mouridsen, CEO of Cercare Medical, "The release of CMN Version 15 is a significant step forward in enhancing our stroke and oncology solutions. As we continue to expand rapidly and receive extremely positive feedback, we are now much further integrated into clinical practices around the world and continue to receive invaluable input from healthcare professionals globally."

Key updates of CMN Version 15 include:

• CE Marked ASPECTS: The Alberta Stroke Program Early CT Score (ASPECTS) feature is now CE marked, allowing for the estimation of the middle cerebral artery (MCA) territory using a 10-point scoring system on Non-Contrast CT (NCCT) series.

• New CT Denoising Feature: Enhances image quality by dynamically adjusting noise reduction based on image characteristics, significantly improving the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR).

• Intuitive Movement Visualization: Shows how much patient movement occurred during the perfusion acquisition through a novel voxel-displacement metric.

• New Threshold Values: Delay Thresholding: Utilizes the Vascular Model algorithm for thresholding with reduced noise and artifacts in automated stroke workflows for both CT and MR images.

• CBV Thresholding: Calculates mean cerebral blood volume (CBV) values and marks voxels within Tmax threshold lesions based on configurable CBV thresholds.

• Additional Thresholds for Tmax and CBF: Provides up to four configurable thresholds for both Tmax and cerebral blood flow (CBF), enabling detailed perfusion analysis.

• Hypoperfusion and CBV Index: Introduces indices for comprehensive analysis of perfusion data.

• LVO Montage: Offers a comprehensive overview by adding a montage that shows all anatomical slices with large vessel occlusion (LVO) overlay, including density reduction information.

• New AI-Based LVO Feature (Research): Implements advanced AI-based detection of LVOs in both neck and brain vessels.

• New Cone Beam CT Perfusion Feature (Research): Ensures compatibility with CBCT perfusion, processing it through the same pipeline as standard CTP series.

• Time to Drain (TTD) for CT: Enhances detection capabilities for cerebral vasospasms, now available for CT as part of capillary function maps.

Other important features include:

• New MR Brain Mask Algorithms for Oncology and Stroke: Provides optimized masking for tumor tissue visualization in oncology and active masking for stroke.

• DCE Auto AIF Algorithm: Improves accuracy by using a cross-correlation approach to find arterial input functions (AIFs) without relying on an atlas.