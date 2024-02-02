Cercare Medical Updates Neurosuite for Enhanced Stroke Diagnosis and Management

CMN V14 is here! Revolutionizing stroke care with advanced features, global accessibility, and a focus on precision. A new era in neuroimaging begins.

AARHUS C, DANEMARK, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AARHUS, DENMARK, 02 February 2024: Cercare Medical, a pioneer in advanced neuroimaging software, announces a groundbreaking update to its CERCARE MEDICAL NEUROSUITE (CMN) with Version 14.

This latest release marks a significant milestone in stroke diagnosis and patient management, introducing cutting-edge features and enhancements that promise to revolutionize the field of neuroimaging. From customizable email notification services to advanced scoring systems and improved user interactions, CMN Version 14 empowers medical professionals with a comprehensive toolkit for precise and efficient stroke assessment and care. Explore the future of neuroimaging with CMN's latest innovations.

Key Updates and Features include

•Email Notification Service: The CMN now includes an email notification service capable of sending detailed reports with stroke findings. These reports, customizable in the content and recipient list, can include all montages generated in CMN. Default reports feature critical patient information such as age, sex, scan time, and institution, along with core/hypoperfusion lesion montage, AIF location montage, mean intensity, and AIF curve.

•ASPECTS (Alberta Stroke Program Early CT Score) for LVO: This feature provides a 10-point score used for assessing middle cerebral artery (MCA) stroke patients. The scoring considers various brain regions, with points deducted for each affected region identified through CT non-contrast series analysis. Currently, the feature is only available for research.

•Time to Drain (TTD) Map for MR: A new TTD map has been added for MR, with plans to expand to CT in future updates. This feature, crucial in detecting cerebral vasospasm, measures the time from peak until washout in perfusion maps.

•Enhanced Authentication Options: CMN now features a login screen with multiple authentication options including operating system-based login, local database, and LDAP.

•Support for New Languages: CMN now includes support for a total of 12 languages expanding its accessibility to a broader user base.

According to René Thomsen, CTO at Cercare Medical, This latest release is a significant step in enhancing our stroke solution and reflects our commitment to working collaboratively with the

global medical community to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals

About Cercare Medical

Cercare Medical is a provider of innovative medical imaging solutions, committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that amplifies patient care and advances medical diagnostics across diverse indications such as Stroke, Oncology, Alzheimer's, Dementia, and COVID-19. Cercare Medical's focus on automation, precision, and innovation gives healthcare professionals the tools necessary to deliver the highest caliber of patient care. Read more at