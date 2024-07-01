Ultra Efficient Ambient Energy Harvesting Device Being Advanced
The INFRGY prototype amplifies energy by capturing electromagnetic energy from the environment
We welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our technology to all interested parties, and look forward to further development with industry and academic partners”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFRGY LLC introduces its prototype device which converts radio frequency (RF) signals into electricity. It supplements energy used to transmit RF signals and amplifies it with electromagnetic energy harnessed from the environment, to produce more output than was supplied at input. The amplified energy output has been tested and documented by the University of Kashmir’s Institute of Technology in India. The resulting energy output may be used in a combination of wired and wireless devices.
Although the INFRGY smart circuit is relatively small, the prototype performs multiple functions at the same time, and can be thought of as several devices in one. The device transmits an ultra-high frequency RF signal, which is converted into DC electricity. Simultaneously it captures electromagnetic energy in the environment and converts it to DC current as well. The combined current can then be used as DC or further converted into AC current. Presently more testing and research is being conducted at high technology institutions in India.
Co-founder Parvez Rishi feels that corroboration is the key to widespread adoption of this technology. “Although we have documented and verified our claims at the Institute of Technology, we understand that there will be skepticism about the ability to harvest enough ambient energy for output to exceed input. However, ambient energy is already being harvested from sources like the sun, wind and water.” He goes on to say, “we would like to thank the University of Kashmir for testing our prototype, and welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our technology to other interested parties. We look forward to working with industry partners to further develop our technology “
The high demand for fossil fuels has pushed researchers and innovators to search for renewable energy technologies to mitigate the effects of air pollution and greenhouse gases on the planet. Parvez Rishi adds: “Our goal is to introduce INFRGY’s technology, which incorporates both renewable and wireless energy, to the world. The potential is limitless”.
