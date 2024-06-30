Senate Resolution 312 Printer's Number 1794

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1794

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

312

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, MARTIN, COSTA AND

PENNYCUICK, JUNE 30, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 30, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating August 4, 2024, as "BAPS Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha ("BAPS") is a worldwide

Hindu denomination dedicated to fostering faith, inspiring

service and promoting better living; and

WHEREAS, His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, (1921-2016),

established the first BAPS Hindu mandir in the United States on

August 4, 1974, in New York City; and

WHEREAS, The year 2024 marks 50 years of service and faith in

the United States for BAPS; and

WHEREAS, Over the past 50 years, BAPS has grown to more than

100 mandirs across the United States; and

WHEREAS, These mandirs offer a welcoming and spiritual space

for thousands of families, as well as worship, fellowship,

communal meals, education and activities for young and old,

creating a true home for the faithful; and

WHEREAS, BAPS mandirs offer youth activities that encourage

and mold young people to live lives of integrity and character

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17