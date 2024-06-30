Senate Resolution 312 Printer's Number 1794
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1794
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
312
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, MARTIN, COSTA AND
PENNYCUICK, JUNE 30, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 30, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating August 4, 2024, as "BAPS Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha ("BAPS") is a worldwide
Hindu denomination dedicated to fostering faith, inspiring
service and promoting better living; and
WHEREAS, His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, (1921-2016),
established the first BAPS Hindu mandir in the United States on
August 4, 1974, in New York City; and
WHEREAS, The year 2024 marks 50 years of service and faith in
the United States for BAPS; and
WHEREAS, Over the past 50 years, BAPS has grown to more than
100 mandirs across the United States; and
WHEREAS, These mandirs offer a welcoming and spiritual space
for thousands of families, as well as worship, fellowship,
communal meals, education and activities for young and old,
creating a true home for the faithful; and
WHEREAS, BAPS mandirs offer youth activities that encourage
and mold young people to live lives of integrity and character
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17