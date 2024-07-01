01 July 2024

Telephone conversation between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the President of the Republic of Türkiye

On June 29, 2024, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Having warmly congratulated Hero-Arkadag on his birthday and wished him good health, prosperity and new successes in responsible government activities, the head of the friendly country also conveyed warm greetings to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who makes a great contribution to strengthening the traditional cooperation between Türkiye and Turkmenistan.

Thanking for the warm congratulations and good wishes, the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted that the Republic of Türkiye is one of the closest friendly and fraternal countries for Turkmenistan, bilateral relations are enriched with new meaning and content.

As was emphasized during the conversation, our states actively cooperate in almost all sectors of the economy. At the same time, there are enormous opportunities for developing productive relations in the fuel and energy industry, transport and communications.

During the conversation, Hero-Arkadag noted that he warmly recalls his visit to the Republic of Türkiye to participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in March of this year, within the framework of which negotiations took place and agreements were reached. In this context, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty once again expressed gratitude to the Turkish leader for the hospitality provided and the conditions created for the Turkmen delegation. Hero-Arkadag confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to intensify bilateral relations in a wide range of areas.

At the end of the telephone conversation, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged wishes for good health and success in responsible government activities and for further progress and prosperity to the fraternal peoples of both countries.