01 July 2024

15

Telephone conversation between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

On June 29, 2024, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko.

Having warmly congratulated Hero-Arkadag on his birthday, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian Parliament also noted the efforts of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to further strengthen strategic interstate relations and conveyed warm words of greetings and congratulations from President Vladimir Putin.

Thanking for the warm congratulations and good wishes, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Hero-Arkadag addressed his best wishes in return to the top leadership of the Russian Federation and noted the personal contribution of V.Matvienko to the development of cooperation between the two friendly countries, consistently developing on the basis of the principles of mutual understanding and equality.

During the discussion of the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, the significant role of inter-parliamentary relations, which are an integral component of the Turkmen-Russian dialogue, was emphasized. In this regard, the importance of the «Central Asia–Russia» format in the consistent development of interparliamentary cooperation in the region was noted.

As emphasized, trade and economic relations are systematically developing, as evidenced by the increase in trade turnover in recent years.

It was also noted that important areas of cooperation include cultural and humanitarian ties, in particular in the fields of education, science, healthcare and culture. In this context, the interlocutors confirmed their readiness to intensify interaction in this area.

At the end of the telephone conversation, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko expressed confidence that intergovernmental relations will continue to develop for the benefit of the prosperity of the peoples of the two countries, and exchanged wishes for good health and great success in responsible activities.