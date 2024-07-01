SendQuick Expands Philippine Market Reach with ITDEPOT Inc. Partnership
New SendQuick distributor helps expand presence and support businesses with advanced notification automation and FIDO2 authentication solutions
Together with ITDEPOT Inc. in the Philippines, we are committed to empowering businesses with award-winning authentication and automation notification solutions”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SendQuick, a leading provider of enterprise mobile messaging and FIDO2 authentication solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of ITDEPOT Inc. as its official distributor in the Philippines. This strategic partnership aims to expand SendQuick's presence and provide enhanced support to businesses across the country.
— Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick
Through this partnership with ITDEPOT Inc. which is renowned for its comprehensive IT solutions and services, businesses in the Philippines will have access to SendQuick’s advanced notification automation and FIDO2 authentication solutions.
“We welcome ITDEPOT Inc. as our distributor in the Philippines,” said Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd. “Their extensive network and expertise in IT solutions is instrumental in helping us reach more customers and deliver exceptional service. Together, we are committed to empowering businesses with award-winning authentication and automation notification solutions.”
Mr Mark Angelo C. Colona, Chairperson and CEO of ITDEPOT Inc. said, "We are excited to partner with SendQuick, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional network security and infrastructure technology solutions. This collaboration will not only expand our offerings, but also empower our clients to streamline their operations and improve their response time, network uptime and security, and also customer interactions. We anticipate a fruitful and dynamic partnership."
In addition to this partnership announcement, SendQuick is pleased to reveal their joint participation in the upcoming Philippines Cloud & Datacenter Convention 2024. The event will be held on 4 July at Conrad Manila.
At the convention, SendQuick and ITDEPOT Inc. will present SendQuick’s latest products and solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations, engage with our experts, and learn how SendQuick’s authentication and notification automation solutions can enhance cybersecurity and enterprise communications.
“We are looking forward to participating in the Philippines Cloud & Datacenter Convention 2024 alongside SendQuick,” added Mr Ernie Louie Kuan, VP of ITDEPOT Inc. “This event provides an excellent platform to connect with industry stakeholders and demonstrate the value of SendQuick solutions in optimizing notification automation and securing remote access to data and network systems.”
Based in Paranaque, Manila, ITDEPOT INC. has been distributing Network Security & Infrastructure technology solutions in the Philippine market since 2014. They operate in the Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers industry, specializing in hardware, computer software, and security devices.
For more information about SendQuick’s suite of enterprise mobile messaging and authentication solutions, please visit www.sendquick.com
