OSCE Mission to launch trial monitoring report on adjudication of domestic violence cases in Kosovo

PRISHTINË/PRIŠTINA, 1 July 2024 – Tomorrow, the OSCE Mission in Kosovo will publish a report on how courts have handled domestic violence cases, with a focus on compliance with fair trial and human rights standards.

The report is based on the analysis of 141 civil and criminal cases monitored by the Mission in 2023. It provides practical recommendations to assist institutions in addressing identified shortcomings.

Speaking at the event will be Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, Ambassador Michael Davenport, Minister of Justice and National Coordinator for protection from domestic and gender-based violence Albulena Haxhiu, Supreme Court President Fejzullah Rexhepi, Kosovo Judicial Council Chairperson Albert Zogaj, Kosovo Prosecutorial Council Deputy Chairperson Jehona Grantolli, to be followed by a Q&A session.

Media representatives are cordially invited to attend the event tomorrow, Tuesday, 2 July 2024, at the Swiss Diamond Hotel in Prishtinë/Priština, starting at 10:00.

