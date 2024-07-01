MACAU, July 1 - The delegation, led by CTT Director Lau Wai Meng, traveled to Shanghai to participate in the Mobile World Congress 2024 - Shanghai, held from June 26th to 28th. This year’s Congress covered themes such as "5G & Beyond", "AI Economy" and "Manufacturing DX". Influential management seniors from the mobile communications and technology industries were invited to deliver keynote speeches on topics including 5.5G and artificial intelligence. The Congress also featured exhibition areas showcasing the latest technologies, products, and services in the field of mobile communications. Through these activities, the Congress facilitated exchanges, cooperation, and innovations in the aforementioned industries, contributing to deepening CTT’s knowledge in global application solutions and the future development of 5.5G and artificial intelligence technologies.