Submit Release
News Search

There were 384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,342 in the last 365 days.

Mobile World Congress 2024 - Shanghai

MACAU, July 1 - The delegation, led by CTT Director Lau Wai Meng, traveled to Shanghai to participate in the Mobile World Congress 2024 - Shanghai, held from June 26th to 28th. This year’s Congress covered themes such as "5G & Beyond", "AI Economy" and "Manufacturing DX". Influential management seniors from the mobile communications and technology industries were invited to deliver keynote speeches on topics including 5.5G and artificial intelligence. The Congress also featured exhibition areas showcasing the latest technologies, products, and services in the field of mobile communications. Through these activities, the Congress facilitated exchanges, cooperation, and innovations in the aforementioned industries, contributing to deepening CTT’s knowledge in global application solutions and the future development of 5.5G and artificial intelligence technologies.

You just read:

Mobile World Congress 2024 - Shanghai

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more