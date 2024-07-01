Al Aman Fund Launches 'The Empty Chair' Initiative in Partnership with Schools
Al Aman Fund Launches 'The Empty Chair' Initiative in Partnership with SchoolsAMMAN, JORDAN, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans Launches “The Empty Chair” Initiative in Collaboration with Modern Montessori School, International Community School, and their Graduates. This initiative symbolizes humanity, support, and family solidarity for orphaned youth benefiting from Al Aman Fund
The 'Empty Chair” Initiative offers hope to orphan students completing their final school year. through the support of graduates from participating schools, newly enrolled orphan students are provided opportunities to pursue higher education at universities, colleges, or through vocational training programs.
The initiative operates by graduates mobilizing donations from their families and social networks to sponsor the education of a student supported by Al Aman Fund. This collective effort reflects their and their schools' commitment to ensuring equal educational opportunities for orphans aged 18 and above who have transitioned out of care homes.
The initiative is symbolized by placing an empty chair at the graduation ceremony, representing a place for an orphaned student from the Al Aman Fund who aspires to join their educational journey and complete their studies.
The primary goal of the "Empty Chair" initiative is to raise 7,500 JOD to cover the education cost of one orphaned student for a full year. This includes tuition, housing, monthly expenses, health insurance, training, and personal development programs, as well as mental health support.
Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans Established in 2006 as a non-profit organization by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah. A leading entity in supporting orphaned youth, through its education and rehabilitation programs, it aims to secure the future of orphaned youth above the age of 18. Since its inception, Al Aman has benefited over 4,846 orphans, 66% of whom are female, with 3,383 having graduated and embarked on their professional lives.
