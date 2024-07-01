Biomed Presents NA-931 and NA-941 for Treatment of Obesity and MASH at ADA Conference and Global MASLD Congress 2024
We made a major discovery with NA-931, a quadruple receptor agonist-IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon- in facilitating weight loss without adverse events associated with current obesity drugs”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomed Industries, Inc. (Biomed), a leading biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it presented three scientific papers at two major conferences in June 2024: the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 84th Scientific Sessions and the 7th Global MASLD Congress 2024.
— Dr. Lloyd L. Tran
At the ADA 84th Scientific Sessions, held June 21–24, 2024, in Orlando, FL, Biomed presented two papers:
1. "NA-931™, a Novel Quadruple IGF-1/GLP-1/GIP/Glucagon Receptor Agonist Reduces Body Weight and Improves Metabolic Profile in DIO Mice"
2. "Efficacy and Safety of Semaglutide and Tirzepatide: A Comparative Analysis of Clinical Trials"
These papers were presented by Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, Chairman and CSO, and Dr. Zung V. Tran, VP of Bioinformatics and AI.
At the 7th Global MASLD Congress, held June 25-26, 2024, in London, Dr. Lloyd Tran presented a paper on “NA-941: A Novel Quadruple IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP and Glucagon Receptor Agonist for the Treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH).”
Concerned with the overall safety and administration of current obesity drugs, Biomed developed NA-931 to reduce side effects and provide patients with the option of a single daily oral capsule, as opposed to injections required for drugs like Wegovy® by Novo Nordisk or Zepbound® by Eli Lilly.
NA-931 and NA-941 are novel quadruple-action IGF-1/GLP-1/GIP/Glucagon receptor agonists developed for chronic weight management in adults and liver disease. NA-931 is targeted at individuals with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m² or greater (obesity) or 27 kg/m² or greater (overweight) with at least one weight-related comorbid condition (e.g., hypertension, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, or cardiovascular disease).
NA-931 and NA-941 are small molecule drugs that can be taken orally.
Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH) is a type of fatty liver disease. It often develops due to a metabolic disorder, such as obesity or diabetes, resulting in a toxic buildup of fat in the liver.
Over the study period from 1988 to 2016, the prevalence of MASH increased from 20.0% (1988–1994) to 28.3% (1999–2004) to 33.2% (2009–2012) and 31.9% (2013–2016). In addition, steady increases were observed in the rates of obesity (22.2% in 1988–1994 to 31.0% in 1999–2004 to 38.9% in 2013–2016).
Over the past 30 years in the USA, MASH is the only liver disease with growing prevalence, synchronous with the increasing rates of obesity and Type 2 Diabetes.
“We made a major discovery with NA-931, based on the mechanism of action of four receptor agonists—IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon—and their roles in facilitating weight loss without many of the adverse events associated with current obesity drugs,” said Dr. Lloyd Tran. “By offering a convenient oral therapy that reduces side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, and muscle loss, we believe NA-931 and NA-941, offer a compelling alternative for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases,” Dr. Tran added.
About Biomed Industries, Inc.
Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel drug therapeutics to address unmet medical needs. The company's research team has developed a new platform of drugs targeting Alzheimer’s disease, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), diabetes, obesity, MASH, stroke, and rare diseases, including Rett Syndrome.
For further information, please visit Biomed Industries' official website: https://www.biomedind.com.
