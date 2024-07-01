Williston Barracks / Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1004597
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: June 30, 2024 at approximately 1654 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Eden Fields Lane, Eden
VIOLATION:
- Simple Assault
- Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Ken Domina
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
VICTIM: Riley Donna
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 30, 2024 at approximately 1654 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Eden Fields Lane in Eden for a reported assault. Investigation revealed that Ken Domina (54) of Eden assaulted Riley Donna (20) of Eden, causing pain. Additionally, Domina caused damage to Donna’s property. Domina was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on August 14, 2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief. Troopers were assisted by Wardens of Vermont Fish and Wildlife.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: August 14, 2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111