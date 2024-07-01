Submit Release
News Search

There were 206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,164 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1004597

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet                          

STATION: Williston Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: June 30, 2024 at approximately 1654 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Eden Fields Lane, Eden

VIOLATION:  

  • Simple Assault

  • Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED:  Ken Domina

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

 

VICTIM: Riley Donna

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On June 30, 2024 at approximately 1654 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Eden Fields Lane in Eden for a reported assault.  Investigation revealed that Ken Domina (54) of Eden assaulted Riley Donna (20) of Eden, causing pain.  Additionally, Domina caused damage to Donna’s property.  Domina was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on August 14, 2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief.  Troopers were assisted by Wardens of Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: August 14, 2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more