New Haven Barracks / DUI #1, Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #1
CASE#: 24B5002915
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/30/24 at 0131 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 22a
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vermont Route 125
TOWN: Bridport
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Luis Sotero
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
VIOLATIONS: DUI #1
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Mohit Nonamegiven
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fresno, CA
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VIOLATIONS: N/A
TRUCK:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Cascadia
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: N/A
TRAILER:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Utility Trailer Manufacturer
VEHICLE MODEL: Utility Trailer Manufacturer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Left rear contact damage
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/30/24 at approximately 0131 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22a near the intersection with Vermont Route 125 in the Town of Bridport.
Upon arrival, the operator of V1 was identified as Luis Sotero (29) of Bridport, VT and operator of V2 was identified as Mohit Nonamegiven (24) of Fresno, CA. Investigation revealed V1 was traveling north and V2 was traveling south on Vermont Route 22a near the intersection with Vermont Route 125. At that time, V1 crossed the centerline of the roadway, colliding with the left rear of V2. V1 came to uncontrolled rest in the center of Vermont Route 22a and V2 came to controlled rest in the southbound lane of Vermont Route 22a.
Sotero was transported to the Porter Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. While speaking with Sotero, Troopers detected indicators of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. At the conclusion, Sotero was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted by members of the Bridport Fire Department, Middlebury Regional EMS, Snow and Tow Services, and Treadway Hauling and Repair.
Vermont Route 22a near the intersection with Vermont Route 125 was reduced to one lane of travel for approximately 2.5 hours while the vehicles were removed from the roadway.
ACCUSED: Luis Sotero
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/24 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, “Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic” ($220, 2 points)
23 VSA 800(a), “Operating Without Liability Insurance” ($162, 2 points)
23 VSA 1222, “Vehicle Not Inspected Within 15 Days Of Vt. Registration” ($105, 0 points)