New Haven Barracks / DUI #1, Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #1

CASE#: 24B5002915

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/30/24 at 0131 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 22a

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vermont Route 125

TOWN: Bridport

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Luis Sotero

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

VIOLATIONS: DUI #1

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Mohit Nonamegiven

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fresno, CA

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VIOLATIONS: N/A

TRUCK:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Cascadia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: N/A

TRAILER:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Utility Trailer Manufacturer

VEHICLE MODEL: Utility Trailer Manufacturer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Left rear contact damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/30/24 at approximately 0131 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22a near the intersection with Vermont Route 125 in the Town of Bridport.

Upon arrival, the operator of V1 was identified as Luis Sotero (29) of Bridport, VT and operator of V2 was identified as Mohit Nonamegiven (24) of Fresno, CA. Investigation revealed V1 was traveling north and V2 was traveling south on Vermont Route 22a near the intersection with Vermont Route 125. At that time, V1 crossed the centerline of the roadway, colliding with the left rear of V2. V1 came to uncontrolled rest in the center of Vermont Route 22a and V2 came to controlled rest in the southbound lane of Vermont Route 22a.

Sotero was transported to the Porter Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. While speaking with Sotero, Troopers detected indicators of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. At the conclusion, Sotero was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted by members of the Bridport Fire Department, Middlebury Regional EMS, Snow and Tow Services, and Treadway Hauling and Repair.

Vermont Route 22a near the intersection with Vermont Route 125 was reduced to one lane of travel for approximately 2.5 hours while the vehicles were removed from the roadway.

ACCUSED: Luis Sotero

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/24 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, “Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic” ($220, 2 points)

23 VSA 800(a), “Operating Without Liability Insurance” ($162, 2 points)

23 VSA 1222, “Vehicle Not Inspected Within 15 Days Of Vt. Registration” ($105, 0 points)